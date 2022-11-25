Barbers Hill looks ahead to bright 2023 forecast

Barbers Hill head coach Carl Abseck forward to 2023 when the Eagles will have 29 returning lettermen and a wealth of game-time experience.

 Sun photo by Dave Rogers

Barbers Hill head football coach Carl Abseck is in a position that many would envy heading into next season.

The Eagles may have fallen in a tough-fought game against Mansfield Timberview, the No. 2 Class 5A team in the state – but there’s reason for high hopes on The Hill. In fact, it’s 29 good reasons. That’s the number of returning lettermen that will be back for the 2023 season and ready for the next step – a state championship. 

