Barbers Hill head football coach Carl Abseck is in a position that many would envy heading into next season.
The Eagles may have fallen in a tough-fought game against Mansfield Timberview, the No. 2 Class 5A team in the state – but there’s reason for high hopes on The Hill. In fact, it’s 29 good reasons. That’s the number of returning lettermen that will be back for the 2023 season and ready for the next step – a state championship.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” Abseck said of his team that finished 8-4 and was second place in District 8-5A-1. “Each year, we have improved tremendously. We had several sophomores and juniors starting this year that performed at an extremely high level for us. We will also have a great amount of depth.”
Abseck knows of what he speaks. He was the head coach of the Cedar Park team that won a state championship in 2015.
“We will a shot with the amount of talent that we have on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They’ll be more experienced and that will benefit us, especially against strong competition such as Port Arthur Memorial and others. I believe in our guys and I think they will be in the state title conversation when fall 2023 rolls around.”
Eagle quarterback Kody Fuentes will return after being the district’s leading passer with 2,413 yards and 29 touchdowns. The wide receiver corps will return eight lettermen led by Brady Thompson, who had catches for 655 yards and seven touchdowns.
In addition, receiver Josiah Herndon is going to be a key addition to the lineup after missing this season recovering from ACL knee surgery. As a sophomore, Herndon was the district’s leading receiver with 18 touchdowns.
“We’re very excited to have Josiah coming back,” Abseck said. “He’s a playmaker and is going to make our strong group of receivers even stronger.”
Running back Jadon Rodriguez, who saw significant playing time this year, will be the featured back going into 2023. Clearing the way will be six returning offensive linemen, including Isaac Herron Jr., Davisisrael Rodriguez, Brady Francis, Kaden Tyler, Eduardo Mulvena and Ayden Mooring.
The Eagles will be sound defensively, led by returning linebackers Miller Malone, Landen Gaskamp, Koltin Edmonston, Trey Bright and Kacee Evans.
Malone had 86 tackles this season with 19 them for loss, with Gaskamp recording 85 takedowns of opposing offenses.
“We have a lot to look forward to and much we need to work on this offseason,” Abseck said. “This is an outstanding group of young men and we want to help them maximize their God-given talents that will benefit our team. We know that it we have what it takes to be the best and now it’s time to make that step toward a state championship.”
