A Chambers County grand jury indicted three people from Anahuac in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse. Two of the three had been previously named; Michael Erich Kreuzer was indicted this month along with Robert Ethan Traxler and Terrin Nicole Van Deventer. The indictments indicated that Van Deventer is also known as Terrin Nicole Salyers.

The charges arise from an investigation conducted by Texas Rangers at the request of Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck.

