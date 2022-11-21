A Chambers County grand jury indicted three people from Anahuac in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse. Two of the three had been previously named; Michael Erich Kreuzer was indicted this month along with Robert Ethan Traxler and Terrin Nicole Van Deventer. The indictments indicated that Van Deventer is also known as Terrin Nicole Salyers.
The charges arise from an investigation conducted by Texas Rangers at the request of Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck.
All three have posted bond pending trial. An indictment by a grand jury is not a conviction, but simply allows a charge to proceed to trial.
Kreuzer was indicted on charges of trafficking and sexual exploitation (first degree felony, bond $50,000), sexual assault (second degree felony, bond $50,000) and two counts of indecency with a child under 17 (third degree felony, bond $25,000 for each count), according to court records.
Van Deventer was indicted on charges of trafficking and sexual exploitation (first degree felony, bond $50,000), sexual assault of a child (second degree felony, bond $50,000), two counts of indecency with a child (third degree felony, bond $50,000 for each count) and tampering with a witness (state jail felony, bond $10,000), according to court records. An earlier indictment for sexual assault of a child was dismissed and replaced with the new indictment.
Traxler was charged with indecency with a child (second degree felony, bond $75,000) and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 (second degree felony, bond $75,000 for each count), according to court records.
