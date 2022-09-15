Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship is a yearly $500 scholarship designed to encourage positive academic performance to first-time college students entering college in the Fall semester.  Scholarship entries are limited to members of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown, Texas.  

The Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship 2022 Award Recipient is Amare D. McLennan.

