Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship is a yearly $500 scholarship designed to encourage positive academic performance to first-time college students entering college in the Fall semester. Scholarship entries are limited to members of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown, Texas.
The Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship 2022 Award Recipient is Amare D. McLennan.
Amare, the son of Shree Pitre and Terry McLennan, is a graduate of Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown, Texas with a 3.8 GPA. While at Goose Creek Memorial, Amare was a band member and received the Percussion Solo Award and Percussion Ensemble Award.
Music has always been a major part of his life and his goal is to one day use his talents and abilities to preform music of all genres with fellow musicians all over the world. He firmly believes the professors and directors in the Music program at the University of North Texas will provide him with the skills, education, and confidence needed to make his dreams come true.
Amare believes that education is very important, it is something that cannot be taken from you and it’s needed if you want to have a successful career in life. This Fall, Amare is attending University of North Texas to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music.
