Baytown Police Chief John Stringer’s monthly reporting to the Police Advisory Committee in July emphasized continuing efforts to improve police interactions with mentally ill persons and the city’s diverse population, but also had a bit of good news, as Stringer said the summer so far has not brought the increase in violent crime that often accompanies hot weather.

“Typically, during the hotter months law enforcement in general will see more violent crime,” he said. “We seem to have a reduction in some of our violent crime.”

