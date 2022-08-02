Baytown Police Chief John Stringer’s monthly reporting to the Police Advisory Committee in July emphasized continuing efforts to improve police interactions with mentally ill persons and the city’s diverse population, but also had a bit of good news, as Stringer said the summer so far has not brought the increase in violent crime that often accompanies hot weather.
“Typically, during the hotter months law enforcement in general will see more violent crime,” he said. “We seem to have a reduction in some of our violent crime.”
He said his observations are anecdotal at this time as full statistics haven’t been assembled yet.
He said the initiative started toward the end of 2021 to put iPads in the hands of some officers that allow them to connect in real-time with mental health professionals has been a success, with the service used about 15-20 times a month.
The department got 20 of the devices from the county and distributed them among the different shifts, with an emphasis on crisis response and mental health officers.
With them, the officer can connect to a professional any time of the day or night to help with intervention with persons in mental health crisis. When the person is not accused of a crime, or suspected only of a minor misdemeanor, it provides the means to divert the person for immediate mental health treatment rather than taking them to jail or an emergency room first.
Stringer said the department has requested more of the devices.
While the July meeting was in the traditional meeting space in the City Council Chamber of City Hall, the Police Advisory Committee met in June on the Lee College Campus. That meeting had more speakers for public input than other meetings have had.
One of the speakers then addressed police response to juvenile mental health concerns, and Stringer said the department is trying to find more resources for those calls.
“Parents are often using their last option when they call the police for their children and it’s an act of desperation. Insasmuch as yes, we have calls we have to get to, we need to slow down, step back and be more empathetic,” he said.
“We spend a lot of time talking about mental health for adults, but the juvenile population suffers mental crises at the same rate, if not greater.”
He has asked the Bay Area Mental Health Coalition, a new organization intended to connect resources to needs, to assemble a database of resources officers can draw from.
“We’ve also encouraged our officers to continue the conversation on all calls, beyond just mitigating the call,” he said.
Stringer also said a police academy instructor has spoken with Victoria Marron, the Lee College chief equity officer, about adapting a survey the college used to evaluate its climate of tolerance and acceptance.
“The truth of the matter is there are a lot of people who may not come forward for fear of reprisals, so this may also give us an opportunity to say these are things we need to fix within our culture,” he said.
