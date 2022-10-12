Area Sports Calendar

(all times p.m. unless noted;*denotes district contest)
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:24 pm
(all times p.m. unless noted;*denotes district contest)
Thursday, Oct. 13
Volleyball
– BCA at Beren Academy, 6*
Cross
country – District 17-5A at Gentry Jr High, 8 a.m.
Team
Tennis – Area, Sterling vs. Lamar Fulshear, Pearland MS, 3:30; BH vs. Richmond Foster, Pearland Dawson High School, 4.
Friday, Oct. 14
Football – GCM at PA Memorial, 7*; Crosby at RSS, 7*; Dayton at PN-G 7*; Gal O’Connell at BCA, 7*; East Chambers at Anahuac, 7:30*
Volleyball – East Chambers at Anahuac, 4:30*; Lee at PN-G, 6:30*; GCM at BH, 6:30*; RSS at PA Memorial, 6:30*; Nederland at Crosby, 6:30
Water polo – RSS boys at Clear Lake, 6
Saturday, Oct. 15
Football
– Lee at Kingwood Park, 2*
Lee College volleyball – Home vs. Navarro College, 2*
Water polo – RSS girls, TBD
Monday, Oct. 17
Team Tennis – Regional Quarterfinals, TBD;
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Lee College volleyball – Home vs. Panola College, 6*
Volleyball – Hardin at Anahuac, 4:30*; Alvin Living Stones at BCA, 6*; Lee at Nederland, 6:30*; BH at RSS, 6:30*; Crosby at GCM, 6:30*
Team Tennis – Regional Quarterfinals, TBD;
Thursday, Oct. 20
Football – NC Porter at GCM, 7*
Lee College volleyball – at Trinity Valley, 6*
Volleyball – Family Christian at BCA, 6*
Team Tennis – Regionals, TBD;
Water polo – RSS at Regional tournament, TBD
Friday,Oct. 21
Football – PA Memorial at Lee, 7*; Kingwood Park at BH, 7*; RSS at La Porte, 7*; Texas City at Dayton, 7*; BCA at Alvin Living Stones Christian, 7*; Anahuac at Buna, 7:30*
