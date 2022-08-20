Before the “Baytown Whine Club” members begin slamming my last Letter to the Editor, it’s worth remembering that I have never extolled President Biden’s time in office. I have neither praised nor negatively critiqued his performance. Neither have I expressed any party affiliation. That said, I can, and have written about things and situations that I have personally seen. By personally seeing things, you can have the utmost confidence in their validity. One doesn’t have to depend on someone telling you the truth. Most of us have the ability to form an educated opinion after personally seeing things. At the same time, we usually judge whether what we’ve witnessed is good or bad, legal or illegal, etc. Using that system, it is easy for us to decide what is happening around us, without relying on others’ interpretations and opinions … especially those folks that will try to throw in something negative about someone else in hopes of deflecting or clouding our opinions.
Most of the pro-Republican letters that have appeared here are geared at slamming all Democrats and President Biden. These letter writers rarely ever acknowledge the hundreds of dubious acts that Trump and his fellow Republicans have been involved with. These writers have no doubt seen the same proof that I have personally witnessed, but for some strange reason, they would rather make up their “own reality”. I can’t wait to read their distorted support for Trump’s latest crime … the Mar A Lago fiasco. I can only speculate at this point … but I really believe that the Mar A Lago incident might just be Trump’s demise. Republicans have already flooded the media with absurd accusations and excuses for the illegal possession of sensitive documents. And as always .. Trump is whining that he’s the victim. Buckle your seatbelt, put on your air mask, and make a couple of rounds around the Rosary beads … it’s going to get rough.
