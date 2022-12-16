Santa and his wife, Mrs. Claus, will be visiting Baytown a little early before Christmas this year to collect food donations to benefit the Hearts and Hands of Baytown. 

A food drive is geared to help feed the hungry in Baytown. A Christmas Golf Cart Parade hosted by Lakewood Civic Association will accompany the food collections. Anyone that is along the parade route that wants to donate non-perishable foods can simply flag down one of the carts, which will take the donated food to a collection point. 

