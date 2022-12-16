Santa and his wife, Mrs. Claus, will be visiting Baytown a little early before Christmas this year to collect food donations to benefit the Hearts and Hands of Baytown.
A food drive is geared to help feed the hungry in Baytown. A Christmas Golf Cart Parade hosted by Lakewood Civic Association will accompany the food collections. Anyone that is along the parade route that wants to donate non-perishable foods can simply flag down one of the carts, which will take the donated food to a collection point.
The parade is taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday starting in front of Travis Elementary School at 100 Robin Road and ending in front of the cafeteria. There is the option of driving to the school to drop off food items.
Lynda Nelson, a volunteer with Hearts and Hands of Baytown and Christian Alliance Church, and who also play Mrs. Santa Claus, said she has wanted to help and serve Baytown families.
“This got me thinking what can I do to help feed the struggling families,” Nelson said.
Nelson said Nikki Rincon, who heads Hearts and Hands of Baytown, was having a hard time getting the food she needs to give out for free to the citizens of Baytown.
“Food shortage and cost can make getting food and toiletries hard to attain,” Nelson said. “When I talked with her about my idea about a food drive, I told her it was to help her pantry serve Baytown. She felt it was an answer to her prayers.”
Nelson said food pantries get depleted at the end of the year because there are so many needs.
“I am not saying there are not many needs during the year, it is a constant need,” she said.
Nelson worked with Rincon on flyers and then printed signs. Nelson said she also contacted over 25 churches in Baytown that have said they would help and others would discuss with their congregation.
“I appreciate them taking the time to talk with me and share this event with the people of Baytown,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she has reached out to social media sites, such as Nextdoor, and the City of Baytown to advertise on its cable Channel 16.
Nelson said Dr. Anthony Price, Goose Creek CISD chief operating officer, will assist with the golf cart parade and will provide a way for Baytown residents to drop off their non-perishable food near the cafeteria doors with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Rincon is also expected to be on hand with a truck to transport the food.
“I plan for this to be a success and the pilot for future food drives for the holidays,” Nelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.