Barbers Hill Elementary South students hold copies of “The Thing About Yetis” from A Storybook Christmas members of Gamma Nu and Epsilon Psi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society for women educators. Each year at Christmas, the Baytown chapters of Delta Kappa Gamma give every first grade student a book for Christmas. This project, “A Storybook Christmas”, has been an ongoing project since the year 2000. Last year, however, because of COVID-19, “A Storybook Christmas” was delayed. So this year, not only did every first-grader in Baytown and Barbers Hill receive a book, but also every second-grader since they did not get one last year. Donations are being accepted for this project and may be mailed to Carolyn Francis, 2104 Buchanan Drive, Baytown, Texas 77520-5607. Check should be made payable to “A Storybook Christmas.”
