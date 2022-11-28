Tipping in two

Baytown Lee’s Steven Kubin goes above the rim for a tip-in against Kempner during the Ganders recent game before Thanksgiving break. The junior is one of Lee’s returning starters from last year’s team expected to make an impact this season.  

 Sun photo by Brittany White

It’s a new season and a new district for Goose Creek CISD’s boys basketball teams.

Goose Creek Memorial, Lee and Sterling are now members of District 17-5A and will be facing some tough competition that includes Barbers Hill and Crosby – who both qualified for the playoffs last season. Port Arthur Memorial is also off to a hot start in non-district play with a 5-0 record.

