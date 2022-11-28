Baytown Lee’s Steven Kubin goes above the rim for a tip-in against Kempner during the Ganders recent game before Thanksgiving break. The junior is one of Lee’s returning starters from last year’s team expected to make an impact this season.
It’s a new season and a new district for Goose Creek CISD’s boys basketball teams.
Goose Creek Memorial, Lee and Sterling are now members of District 17-5A and will be facing some tough competition that includes Barbers Hill and Crosby – who both qualified for the playoffs last season. Port Arthur Memorial is also off to a hot start in non-district play with a 5-0 record.
Competition for the new district foes will ring in 2023 as league play begins on Jan. 3.
GCM is entering 17-5A after capturing the District 22-5A championship last season and advancing three rounds deep into the playoffs with a 25-9 record. Although the Patriots only return four lettermen, head coach Jamaal Haymon believes the team’s talent can carry them to another postseason run.
“We have a young team and have played against some tough competition, including four of the top 20 state-ranked 6A teams,” Haymon said. “I think we’ll be ready to compete for the district title when January rolls around.”
Leading the Patriots will be shooting guard Dekadrian Wise, forward Diamon Maloney and point guard Desrick Payne.
“Our main team strength is coachability,” Haymon said. “They have all bought into our process and doing what it takes to win.”
Lee and Sterling are both looking for significant improvement this season. The Ganders were 7-22 last year, while Sterling was 6-26. The performance from both teams is headed in a favorable direction early in the preseason as Sterling is 4-4 and Lee is 2-2.
Sterling’s returning lettermen include Dre Charlot, Tajelle Vige, Robert Adams, Johnny Daniels Jr., Jakob Hernandez and Bryson Elmore.
“Our team strength is our chemistry,” said third-year Ranger head coach Johnny Daniels Sr. “We’ve had the same group of guys working together since March. When we are making shots and firing on all cylinders defensively, we can be dangerous.”
Lee second-year head coach Chance LaFour’s team returns nine lettermen, including starters Mason Compton, Charleston Johnson, Leren Curry and Steven Kubin.
“We have a good group that saw a significant amount of playing time,” LaFour said. “Last season, we played six sophomores and one freshman. They have benefitted from that experience, and we are looking to build from that and continue to grow as a team.”
