Assault
A 24-year-old Baytown man, Gerardo Lopez, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened the occupants of a vehicle about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said a man contacted police and said that Lopez, who was known to him, pulled up beside his vehicle and pointed a shotgun at him and his passenger. Lopez then allegedly racked the shotgun and said to pull over and fight or he would shoot.
When police located Lopez, Fernandez said, he had a shotgun in his truck. He was jailed without incident. In addition to the assault charge, she said he was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Robbery
A woman reported being robbed in her apartment in the 4600 block of Village Lane about 6:30 a.m. Monday.
She told police she was taking laundry into the apartment and looking at her phone when an unknown man came up behind her and pushed her into the apartment. He demanded money from the purse she was holding.
When she opened the purse, two credit cards fell out. He took them and left.
The man was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black mask. The top part of his face above the mask had tattoos described as Asian symbols. He had a black pistol in his waistband.
Shots fired
A woman reported finding a bullet on a shelf in front of her bedroom window about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Colonial Drive. Police found a bullet hole in the trailer next door that may have been where the bullet came from.
Fernandez said police were not able to contact the resident of the trailer next door and entered the trailer to conduct a welfare check. No one was home and there were no signs of a struggle
Missing man
A 30-year-old Baytown man identified as Cody Douget was reported missing Tuesday night. He was last seen Aug. 8 around the 1200 block of East Lobit.
Douget is described as a white man with a fair complexion, short brown hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with an athletic build. He is said to be in poor mental health.
Burglaries
• Two vehicles were reported burglarized in the 1400 block of Pershing Avenue about 12:45 a.m. Monday. Police obtained a video image of the suspect.
• Tools and other equipment were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Carver Street Monday.
• Two ladders were reported stolen from a building in the 3200 block of Briar Court Monday.
• Computer equipment and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Interstate 10 Monday.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Barrymore Boulevard Monday.
• Tools and construction equipment were reported stolen from a home in the 500 block of Aron Avenue Monday night.
Theft
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Sunday night.
