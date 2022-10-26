Steve Showalter

Harris County recently released voter turnout data from the 2020 election.  Cross-reference the voting data with 2020 census data and you can learn a little bit about the community.

Zip code 77520 covers the area south of SH 146 around Lee College and moves west towards Old Baytown.  Only 44% of eligible voters showed up in 2020.  Most of the area is represented by Democrat Mary Ann Perez in the state legislature.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.