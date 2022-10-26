Harris County recently released voter turnout data from the 2020 election. Cross-reference the voting data with 2020 census data and you can learn a little bit about the community.
Zip code 77520 covers the area south of SH 146 around Lee College and moves west towards Old Baytown. Only 44% of eligible voters showed up in 2020. Most of the area is represented by Democrat Mary Ann Perez in the state legislature.
Zip code 77521 covers the area north of SH 146 and east of Decker Drive. About 62% of eligible voters showed up to vote. The area is represented by Republican Briscoe Cain in the state legislature.
Political scientists know that the strongest predictors of voter turnout are education, income, poverty and party affiliation, and Baytown is no exception.
In 77520, only 10% of residents hold a college degree and a mere 70% have a high school diploma. The median household income is $51,000 and 56% of residents are Hispanic. Nearly 20% were born outside the United States. The area is solidly Democratic.
In 77521, 17% of residents hold a college degree and 84% have a high school diploma. The median household income is $68,000 and 46% are Hispanic. Roughly 17% were born outside the United States. The area leans Republican, but Democrats still get some votes.
Despite the differences in education and income, both areas have nearly identical poverty rates at 17% and 16%, yet the northern half of town still has much higher voter participation.
Part of the difference can be explained by the language barrier. In 77520, only 50% of residents speak English as the primary language at home. In 77521, 67% of residents speak English as the primary language.
The bulk of the campaign advertising on TV, radio and the Internet is in English, so a lot of Spanish speaking voters are not being reached.
Higher turnout in 77521 can be further explained by a higher number of Black residents, who constitute 20% of the population. Only 8% of 77520 residents are Black.
Black and white voters show up to vote at much higher rates, but Hispanic voters lag, and this is true both locally and statewide
A majority of the students in my courses are Hispanic, and I ask them every semester for some insight. Many point to their parents’ or grandparents’ country of origin.
Immigrants from Mexico, Central America and South America are escaping countries that have been thoroughly corrupted by thieving politicians. Elections really don’t matter, so immigrants carry that baggage with them to America.
When immigrants become naturalized citizens, many still do not vote. I often find that my students are badgering their parents and grandparents to register and vote, rather than the other way around.
This is consistent with the immigrant experience of previous generations, starting in the mid to late 19th century. It took the Irish several generations to flex their political muscle in cities like Boston and New York
Same goes for Italians and Jews, who eventually displaced the Irish political machine in New York in the early 20th century.
Finally, party label affects turnout. Democratic zip codes do not participate at the same level as the GOP, a better organized and more dutiful party.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
