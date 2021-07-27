The Fred Hartman Bridge will be reduced to two lanes of traffic in each direction for about two months for repairs to the southbound span. All traffic has been diverted to the northbound span.
The Texas Department of Transportation is replacing a joint that a routine inspection found to have cracked, according to a press release from the agency.
The temporary fix for the cracked joint involved a metal plate on the southbound side that created a rough ride for drivers for the last several months.
The traffic diversion to the northbound side required TxDOT to close the flyover from Business 146/Highway 99 to the bridge.
Traffic going from Business 146/Highway 99 to the bridge will detour to the U-turn at Missouri Street to enter the bridge.
While the flyover is closed it will also have construction work done to align it with the new con-figuration of Highway 99.
TxDOT has not announced a specific date when the bridge will be returned to full service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.