April is National Volunteer Month, and the City of Baytown is ready to make it easy for folks to observe it.
During April, which the city is calling its Month of Service, Baytown will post volunteer opportunities that range from sending a simple text to a friend to helping clean up the coast.
A list of open volunteer opportunities is found on www.baytownengage.com/serve.
“Volunteers are the driving force of our city,” Baytown Community Engagement Specialist Kourtney Bonzo said. “With that in mind, the Baytown Serves initiative will remove barriers to serve in order to find new and innovative ways to meet our community’s needs.”
The city will promote daily service opportunities throughout the month.
“Baytown Serves, and the Month of Service, will shine a light on our volunteer force to make serving more accessible and gather our community members to influence change,” Bonzo said.
The city also is working with the United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County to provide service opportunities.
“The city works closely with the United Way and its partner agencies to develop and promote opportunities for volunteerism,” Bonzo said. “Specifically, the city has teamed up with United Way to utilize Volunteer Connect, a platform where volunteers can search for opportunities that meet their interests and skillsets.”
Volunteer Connect is available throughout the community. Organizations can reach out to the local United Way, create a profile and post their volunteer opportunities. There currently are nearly 2,000 volunteers in the Volunteer Connect database.
Among the opportunities on the Baytown Serves site are beautification projects such as Adopt-A-Spot, where groups and businesses with more than eight people can participate in a litter abatement program. There also are as-needed beautification projects involving weeding, planting and small-scale litter cleanup.
Community outreach and education projects are available, as well. People who volunteer with Baytown Tourism, for example, help guide visitors to the Brunson Theater, teach about Baytown history or recommend places to visit in Baytown.
Teens ages 13 to 18 also could volunteer for the Sterling Municipal Library. Or people ages 18 and up could volunteer for the Baytown Police Department to help in the community or join the Citizens Police Academy or Citizens on Patrol.
People interested in the environment and animals can find volunteer opportunities at the Baytown Nature Center and Eddie V. Gray Wetlands and Education Center. Those organizations need volunteers to lead field trips, teach programs and assist during events. There could be opportunities for the upcoming revamped animal shelter, as well.
Residents can share their volunteer stories on the Baytown Serves website to tell others how and why they volunteer and how volunteering helps community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.