Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther has been inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey.
“I am honored to be recognized and included on this list of leaders inducted before me who are pioneers of our industry,” Guenther said. “This award further highlights the great work of our local maritime community and the commitment of the entire Port Houston team to keep trade and commerce moving for our region, Texas, and the nation.”
Guenther is a Baytown native and 1979 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School.
During the annual Awards Dinner in New York City, Guenther was honored alongside five other global shipping leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing the industry through innovation, determination, and volunteerism. Guenther was introduced at the ceremony by Port Commissioner Clyde Fitzgerald.
“I am so honored to congratulate Roger on receiving this most distinguished and prestigious honor of being inducted to the International Maritime Hall of Fame. No one is more deserving of this honor than Roger,” Fitzgerald said. “Through some very difficult times, Roger has steered Port Houston to record cargo volumes with great efficiency. This recognition of Roger is an honor for the entire Port Houston community. We are grateful to have him as our Port Director.”
Other members of the Port Commission echoed those sentiments, including Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo. “Roger has dedicated his career to Port Houston and the growth of cargo in our area. His strong leadership is evidenced through so many milestones met and partnerships made during his time as executive director,” Campo said. “I thank him for his commitment and congratulate him on the great honor of being inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame.”
Guenther joined Port Houston in 1988, serving in several capacities before being named executive director in 2014. Among other accomplishments, Guenther held key roles in the master planning and development of Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal and redevelopment of its Barbours Cut Container Terminal.
In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Guenther is currently leading the Houston Ship Channel Expansion — Project 11, a collaborative infrastructure project to deepen and widen the Houston Ship Channel to support its continued growth as the busiest waterway in the nation.
“As one of our most dynamic partners, Roger and his team at Port Houston have fostered a truly collaborative relationship with the Corps of Engineers that has resulted in innovative delivery of Project 11. His leadership has allowed the Port and the Corps to deliver the project faster and more efficiently than any of its kind in the nation,” Galveston District Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Timothy R. Vail said. “On a larger scale, Roger has an innate understanding of how vital Texas waterways, large and small, are to our nation and he is purpose-driven in his efforts to ensure those waterways are recognized for their national significance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.