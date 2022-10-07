IMPACT Anchor Club installs officers

IMPACT Anchor Club officers recently installed are (from left) Maritza Patton, president; Delyla Mayfield, president elect; Makayah Kellum-Rivera, secretary; Natalie Martinez, treasurer; Lauren Davis, director; Jennifer Berger, director and Jovani Arellano, director. 

IMPACT Anchor Club at IMPACT Early College High School installed officers and inducted new members, marking the fifth time for this ceremony since its charter in October 2018. The club is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Baytown and is under the direction of teacher Elizabeth Al-Omairi with support from Laura Reyes, IMPACT principal, and the IMPACT faculty. 

 IMPACT Anchor Club is affiliated with Anchor Club International, which serves to organize, encourage and support youth community service projects in Anchor Clubs around the world. Established in Maco, GA, in 1952, Anchor Club International now includes 200 clubs with more than 

