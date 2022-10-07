IMPACT Anchor Club at IMPACT Early College High School installed officers and inducted new members, marking the fifth time for this ceremony since its charter in October 2018. The club is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Baytown and is under the direction of teacher Elizabeth Al-Omairi with support from Laura Reyes, IMPACT principal, and the IMPACT faculty.
IMPACT Anchor Club is affiliated with Anchor Club International, which serves to organize, encourage and support youth community service projects in Anchor Clubs around the world. Established in Maco, GA, in 1952, Anchor Club International now includes 200 clubs with more than
6,000 members in the United States, The Bahamas and Japan. Anchor Club International and its parent nonprofit organization, Pilot International, serve to organize, encourage and support youth community service projects in Anchor Clubs around the world. It is their belief that young people have the desire to give back and make the world a better place.
Al-Omairi installed officers Maritza Patton, president; Delyla Mayfield, president-elect; Makayah Kellum-Rivera, secretary; Natalie Martinez, treasurer; Jovani Arellano, director; Jennifer Berger, director and Lauren Davis, director.
New members inducted were Janie Alcantar, Adrian Alvarado, Aram Alvarez Vega, Jordan Berger, Marques Betancourt, Amelia Bucio, Jennifer Carreno, Seany Chavez, Adriana De Hoyos, Robert Del Rio, Caris Gray, Aimee Lee, Sanaa Murray, Carleigh Ramirez, Lissette Ramos-Lerma and Elliot Villagomez.
Returning members are Paris Almaraz Loera, Rebecca Currie, Tiffanie Herrera, Naomi Medrano, Kelis Perez, Alyssa Reyes and Lawreenbelle Yuipco.
IMPACT Anchor Club members recently conducted a Suicide Awareness Campaign and volunteered at the Pilot Club’s Alzheimer’s Walk at Jenkins Park. The group has plans for numerous other activities and fundraisers during the 2022-23 school year, including volunteering at the Baytown Special Rodeo and at City of Baytown Treats on the Trails as well as collecting items for Bay Area Homeless Services. Several members, including state/district secretary Delyla Mayfield, will attend the upcoming Pilot Club Fall Council North and Fall Council South. Other highlights of the year will include serving at the Circle of Friends Traumatic Brain Injury Camp in November and participating in the Baytown Christmas Parade.
“The Pilot Club of Baytown is proud to sponsor the Anchors. We can always count on them for help with our projects and to represent our Pilot Club well at local, district and international conferences and events,” said Susan Passmore, Pilot Club of Baytown’s Anchor liaison. “Maritza Patton served as state/district Anchor vice president last year, and Delyla serves as district/state secretary this year. Mrs. Al-Omairi has been recognized as an Anchor Sponsor of the Year, and the club has won numerous awards. We appreciate their commitment to service.”
