Jocelyn Zavala, Henry Tollet, Zander Wilks, Eliana Mitchel and Ansleigh Greb from Learning Hill Childcare of Mont Belvieu were excited to be a part of Baytown Fire Department and ABC13’s Share Your Christmas Food Drive.
Cheryl Donatto
Eliana Mitchel, Jocelyn Zavala, Zander Wilks, Ansleigh Greb and Henry Tollet from Learning Hill Childcare of Mont Belvieu
Cheryl Donatto
Ray Wilkins of Lindsey Wrecker Service & Auto Repair of Baytown delivers bags of food in his 1940 DeSoto.
The Baytown Fire Department held its Share Your Christmas Food Drive on Giving Tuesday in the Garth Road Walmart parking lot.
“We’ve been doing this for more than 35 years and have held the drive here since Walmart opened at this location,” said Lt. Jim Moss, EMT-P with the Baytown Fire Department.
The fire department and the Baytown Professional Firefighters Association partnered with ABC13’s Share Your Holidays Food Drive again for the event.
Volunteers from Sterling High School’s PAL (Peer Assistance & Leadership) program and the school’s cheerleaders were on site to lend a hand. Even some of Santa’s little helpers from Learning Hill Childcare stopped by to assist.
“It’s wonderful to have these young people out here to help,” Moss said. “It teaches them about the importance of community and giving.”
Canned goods and non-perishable food items were collected throughout the day and will be given to the Houston Food Bank to be distributed to people in need in the Baytown community through partner agencies, including Hearts and Hands of Baytown, Missouri Street Church of Christ and others.
Ray Wilkins of Lindsey Wrecker Service & Auto Repair, a long-time supporter of the food drive, showed up in his 1940 DeSoto with the back seat filled with bags of food. “We all have to do our part. It’s hard for so many families right now,” he said.
If you missed the food drive, you can still donate items by contacting Moss at 281-420-5328.
