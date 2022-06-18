In the wake of some citizens expressing concerns over having Goose Creek CISD graduation ceremonies at Ford Arena or the Fertitta Center in Houston instead of at Stallworth Stadium, the district is asking folks to participate in a survey.
“The survey is for the families of the incoming seniors (for the class of 2023),” Matt Bolinger, Goose Creek CISD executive director of strategic planning and innovation, said. “We are gathering input for students who will be directly impacted by this decision. We are asking for one response per senior student.”
A letter was sent to families of incoming seniors by Goose Creek officials stating the district previously held high school graduations at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown until 2012.
“In 2013, the Board of Trustees approved the decision to move graduation to an indoor venue (Ford Park or Fertitta Center),” the letter stated.
The letter listed some pros and cons for each location. The pros listed for holding graduation at Stallworth Stadium include its close proximity and reduced expenses. The cons include heat exposure and weather interference such as rainouts, the letter stated.
The pros of holding graduation at an indoor venue include air conditioning with reduced heat exposure and a lower chance for weather interference. The cons for an indoor venue include distance and higher costs, the letter stated.
