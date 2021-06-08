The Environmental Protection Agency will host a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to provide updated information on the planned removal of toxic materials from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site.
For people who prefer an in-person gathering, the Texas Health and Environment Alliance will stream the meeting at the San Jacinto Community Center in Highlands and the Channelview Fire Department in Channelview.
Both group viewing locations will have the opportunity to ask questions of the EPA speakers via internet.
To watch on your own computer, go to the EPA’s San Jacinto River Waste Pits web page at epa.gov/tx/sjrwp and follow the instructions there.
You can also hear the meeting with audio only by calling toll free 844-608-7693 and using Conference ID 187 538 612#.
The San Jacinto Community Center is at 604 Highland Woods Drive in
Highlands. Face coverings are required.
The Channelview Fire Department is at 1210 Dell Dale Street. Enter through the training door.
The San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site is an abandoned toxic landfill immediately north and south of the Interstate 10 Bridge over the San Jacinto River.
The San Jacinto Waste Pits are a dump site that was used in the 1960s to dispose of paper mill waste that contains dioxin, a long-lasting cancer-causing chemical.
While neither the paper mill or the disposal company still exist, their assets were purchased by other companies over the years, resulting in International Paper and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance now having responsibility for the toxins.
After several years of debate whether the waste material should be completely removed or capped in place, former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a record of decision in 2017 ordering complete removal.
At that time, removal was expected to take two years. Further investigation has revealed more extensive work has to be done, changing the estimated cleanup time to seven years for the northern pits, just north of the Interstate 10 bridge.
As a further complication, the revised timeline for a final plan to be submitted combined with time necessary to prepare for removal to begin once the EPA approves the plan means the earliest potential starting date would be in 2024.
The Texas Department of Transportation has set spring of 2025 as a target date to start work on a replacement bridge for Interstate 10, leading to the potential of toxic material being handled just yards away from a major bridge construction project—and construction traffic from both projects clogging what is already a traffic bottleneck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.