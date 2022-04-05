An organization created to advocate for the cleanup of the San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund Site is asking area residents to sign a letter asking the Environmental Protection Agency to add some requirements to cleanup plans.
The waste pits, which are located just north of the Interstate 10 bridge, is a landfill that received waste from a Pasadena paper mill in the mid-1960s. The waste material contains dioxins, which have been proven to cause cancer, birth defects and other health problems.
Jackie Medcalf, executive director of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance, said that organization spotted some weaknesses in plans for the cleanup of the northern site and is asking for community support in insisting the EPA address those concerns when it approves a cleanup order.
The letter asks the Environmental Protection Agency to require the San Jacinto River Waste Pits to be removed safely, in a controlled environment where our community, on-site workers, the river and Galveston Bay’s estuary are protected.
To mitigate potential contaminant releases during construction, we ask EPA to require the following:
• Store emergency response clean-up equipment and supplies on-site. This is imperative to ensure that a release of any magnitude from the Northern or Southern Waste Pit can be cleaned up swiftly and efficiently.
• Create a navigation plan for the navigable waterway that includes notification to both recreational boaters and intercommerce traffic.
• Install an industrial-level cleaning and inspection station. This is critical to prevent off-site transportation via vehicle traffic and construction equipment.
Our community shares concerns about worker safety and the information provided to on-site workers. We ask the following be required by the EPA:
• Provide safety data sheets for the contaminants of concern in the Health & Safety Plan for the review of all on-site personnel.
• Require all on-site personnel complete site-specific training in addition to job-specific training.
• Ensure that protecting public health and the environment is of the utmost importance.
For way too long the communities of eastern Harris County have been put at risk by the hazardous material found in the San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund site.
We urge everyone to make your voices heard and de- mand the EPA to fully, safely and quickly clean up the Superfund site. The letter can be signed online at txhea.org
