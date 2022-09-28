Baytown Symphony Orchestra will open it 55th season with its “Something to Dance About” concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lee College Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.lee.edu/pac or at the box office the day of the concert. Student tickets are free. The orchestra conductor is Baytown native Clarence Frank Jr. The selections on Sunday’s program are:
“Danse Bacchanale” by Camille Saint-Saens. The 19th-century piece has a saucy, stepping tempo and tells a story of deceit and betrayal turning into power and overcoming the odds.
“Blue Danube Waltz” by Johann Strauss is another 19th-century work. It revisits the joys before war and economic depression experienced by the composer.
“Huapango” by Jose Pablo Moncayo, is known as the unofficial second national anthem of Mexico. The meaning of the mid-20th-century piece is literally “on the floor.”
“Symphonic Dances” is a collection of stirring pieces from the musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” arranged by Ira Hearshen. It recalls the much-loved story of a poor Jewish milkman in the Russian village of Anatevka as his family struggles with changing culture and traditions.
“Berceuse and Finale” by Igor Stravinsky, from Firebird Suite, features mysterious sounds and curiosity.
“Mambo,” is a number by Leonard Bernstein from “West Side Story.” This adventurous piece from the rivalry between the Jets and Sharks concludes the concert.
