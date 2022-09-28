Baytown Symphony Orchestra will open it 55th season with its “Something to Dance About” concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lee College Performing Arts Center. 

Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.lee.edu/pac or at the box office the day of the concert. Student tickets are free. The orchestra conductor is Baytown native Clarence Frank Jr. The selections on Sunday’s program are:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.