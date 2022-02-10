City not ready to tee up golf course vote yet; developer's plan released

Update: In December, the City of Baytown had placed two advertisements in the Baytown Sun for a request for proposals to develop and operate a golf course. Only Miramar Properties responded. That plan was released on Thursday and is attached.
A vote on a new golf course for Baytown is going to have to wait a bit longer.
About a week ago, a special meeting to sign off on a new golf course with the firm, Tennessee-based Miramar Properties, to develop a new golf course where the Evergreen disc golf course currently sits was canceled. City officials said it was due to some details not being worked out. The city then said the item could be on the agenda for the next meeting.
However, the item was not on the council’s posted agenda for tonight.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said this was no cause for alarm and expressed enthusiasm in the new golf course project.
“When an item is legally ready to be posted, that is when we will post,” Capetillo said. “It is like any agreement of this magnitude. There are always legalities that have to be addressed prior to posting. We have to have all of the legalities addressed before we have an agreement to post.”
Capetillo pointed out at tonight’s meeting, council will adjourn into executive session to discuss “the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect and to seek the advice of the city’s attorneys on legal matters related thereto.”
Although Miramar has not released a final cost estimate on the project, Mayor Capetillo said he is told the course development costs exceed $10 million.
“The rest is, in a sense, proprietary to some degree to the developer,” he said.
On the city side, officials said no money has been set aside for a golf course.
Rio Valeriano, Miramar Properties owner, said the plan is to bring a new concept in golf courses to where the Evergreen Point Golf Course once was and where a disc golf course now resides. The concept is described as a “first in the world” type of course where golfers could play up to 36 holes instead of the regular 18 holes. In addition, Valeriano said the proposed golf course could be a catalyst over $100 million of additional capital improvements projects built in the area. This could include mid-rise, multi-family with mixed-use retail while sparking other retail developments nearby.
City of Baytown spokesman Jason Calder the project is still a go, even though council has yet to discuss the project publicly or vote on it.
“We are not trying to hide information, but just make sure whatever the figures are, it is just trying to make sure they are correct,” Calder said. “We have not got a clear idea from anyone involved on either side as to what this could be.”
A public information request was put in for the RFP from Miramar, but it was not ready as of Wednesday. The city said they plan to turn over the document today. As to why the request for public information has taken the entire 10-day period to respond, Calder said there were procedural measures that had to be taken before it could be released.
Here is the plan from Miramar Properties
Rio Valeriano (Miramar Properties Group)-Master Developer
40 years’ experience developing/constructing over 1 million square feet of commercial properties: Retail (restaurants, grocers, other services), Office (Class A, B & C, medical), multi-family (multi-story), Government (Courthouse, Detention, Tech), Lite Industrial (1/2 million square feet of warehouse), Residential (detached, attached), Specialized (Hard loft conversions inner city), owned and operated a full- service commercial construction company. Mr. Valeriano will be the primary point of contact with the City of Baytown (865) 389-5659 and his team of golf course professionals.
Mark Mattingly, Executive Vice President at Landscapes Unlimited (Prime Contractor)
For over 40 years Landscapes Unlimited (LU) has built a reputation on listening carefully to their clients’ goals and then executing plans tailored to meet those expectations. They have built more than 1,700 golf course projects in the US, China, Mexico, and United Arab Emirates--In Texas alone well over 50 golf courses refer to our Exhibit A. Mr. Mattingly has been with LU since 2012 and heads up their national management team. A PGA Professional since 1994, Mr. Mattingly has served as a General Manager, Regional Manager and Regional Operations Executive for private and public facilities alike with a strong emphasis on business-building programming and membership growth. As part of LU’s team Mr. Mattingly is centrally located in Indiana, where he also served on the Indiana PGA Board of Directors for three consecutive terms (2005-2012) during which time he chaired committees dedicated to education, scholarships, Special Olympics, and growth of the game initiatives.
Refer to Exhibit A for a brief list of some of the many courses in Texas constructed and renovated by Landscapes Unlimited. Jake Riekstins for purposes of control, coordination and continuity will manage the day-to-day operation of the build-from pre-bid to job close out. Mr. Riekstins will visit the project frequently, helping the crews achieve cost and schedule objectives as well as handling challenges that may arise during the construction process. This will include but is not limited to; schedule management, budget controls, and quality of work monitoring, participation in weekly monitoring and updating with Mr. Valeriano the owner and master developer. Mr. Riekstins will be primary contact for their firm (402) 423-6653.
PROPOSAL – Section 3
Landscapes Unlimited (LU) will serve as the prime contractor with turn-key responsibilities on course construction, from grading to irrigation systems to landscaping. They will also more than likely manage the course after the build. This allows Miramar Properties Group the ability to have one source accountability for all activities centered around the successful completion of the project from notice to proceed, close out, and management.
LU is one of the largest procurers of green space related materials and equipment in the industry. This relationship with National Vendors provides their clients with the most competitive pricing and terms.
LU is one of the largest organizations in the golf and recreational development and operations industry. At peak time, over 1,000 employees are focused on construction activities and servicing the needs of facilities under ownership and/or management. They self-perform 90+ percent of project work tasks with their highly mobile crews. Adequately manning this project will not be a problem for this very large firm with its large footprint in Texas.
Ric Buckton (Golf Course Designer)
With 35 years of experience in community planning, resort and golf course design, Mr. Buckton oversees all planning and design work from the development of initial master plans and routing concepts to the preparation of complete golf course construction documentation. As the founder and President of Redstone International Inc. Mr. Buckton has provided planning and design services for over two dozen golf course and resort facilities, as well as providing consulting services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He’s consulted with the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, and the team of Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw. His award-winning designs include:
Ravenna Golf Club, Littleton, Colorado
The Rio Grande Club & Resort, South Fork, Colorado King’s Deer Golf Club, Monument, Colorado
Colorado National Golf Club, Erie, Colorado
The Ridge at Castle Pines, Castle Pines, Colorado
Pine Canyon Country Club, Coconino County, Arizona
Valley Hi Golf Course, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Golf Club, Parker, Colorado (route consulting for Coore Crenshaw)
Mike McGetrick (Golf Professional Consultant)
As a PGA Master Professional in teaching, Mike frequently speaks at PGA national teaching and coaching summits, is a faculty member for the PGA teaching certification program and presents at PGA section/national education workshops. A National PGA of America Teacher of the Year, five-time PGA section teacher of the year and consistently ranked one of Golf Digest’s 50 greatest teachers in America and Golf Magazine’s Top 100 teachers in America, Mike also authored “The Scrambler’s Dozen- 12 shots Every Golfer Needs to Score Like The Pros”. Mike has coached some of the greats in both the men’s and women’s professional golf tour. Mike co-developed Colorado Golf Club (Top 120 private golf courses in the United States) with Ric Buckton, a Coore Crenshaw designed course. His consulting services during pre- construction and during the sequence of major activities will be invaluable to our team of golf professionals. Everyone on this team has already worked together on other projects and has a high level of confidence and trust in each other’s roles and responsibilities.
