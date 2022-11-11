One of the challenges faced by many of the men and women returning home from service in the armed forces is simply convincing employers that the skills they gained during their service have prepared them for civilian jobs. After all, relatively few service personnel stay in for a career—and even those who do often retire from the military long before they end of their working life.
Several veterans who work for ONEOK in Mont Belvieu spoke about their experiences in coming to work for the company in Mont Belvieu.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports about 5.5% of the civilian labor force is made up of veterans, ONEOK communications manager Brad Borror said. Company-wide, that percentage is more than 8% for ONEOK. Among Mont Belvieu employees, it’s more than 13% — more than double the average.
Director of Plant Operations Shawn Sandefur is an Air Force veteran. “I don’t think that we have necessarily a big process for recruiting veterans, but I think that as veterans are here in leadership positions when we’re viewing resumes that’s one of the things that attracts us is seeing that background. We know our experiences and we know they’re adaptable,” he said.
“There’s highly hazardous chemicals that we deal with. [Veterans] that are going to come in have dealt with those kinds of situations before; it may not be exactly in our industry, but they have that mindset and can be adaptable.”
Cody Adamez, an instrumentation technician who served in the Army, said, “coming from the military helps keep the mission and focus on what our job is. Our main priority is how to safely move our products to and from locations. Sometimes — very few times — there could be a stressful situation and having the prior military experience how to operate and facilitate your tasks in a stressful environment, also taught us how to adapt to change. The environment’s constantly changing and so are our tasks. Being able to prioritize on the fly is beneficial.”
Nick Nelson, instrumentation and electrical supervisor, said he spent five years in the Army in radar repair. “There’s a large military veterans’ presence here in the company so they’re a little bit better at understanding the lingo with the new guys coming in.”
Mont Belvieu Pipeline Operations Manager Mustafa Danquah said, “I think the hardest part initially I had to work with some individuals who are experts in this was that a lot of the different acronyms and things that we use in the military — helping to understand and translate, ‘what you were doing before, here’s how it equals and adds value in corporate America.”
Beyond technical skills, he said the military emphasis on leadership development pays off in the working world. Danquah attended the Air Force Academy and said, “The academy allowed an opportunity for me to try out different leadership styles, make mistakes and keep tweaking.” Leadership philosophy, mission and vision were all concepts that transferred in spite of new terminology and systems that needed to be learned.
Company philosophy and values were also important in making for a smooth transition.
Manuel Caballero, mechanical reliability engineer, said he first worked at a different company after getting out of the Navy, and it wasn’t a good fit.
“In the Navy we had a job — you basically worked until you were complete; you accomplished your mission. If that meant eight, 10, 12, 24-hour days on the sub, when we were in port getting maintenance done so we could get back out there and accomplish the missions we had, we did that. We did those long hours.”
In the first company he worked in, “The first thing that was kind of a shock was the mindset—I worked in the union environment—was that ‘nope, it’s the end of my eight-hour shift; I’m clocking out; it’s done. You might have equipment shut down, but my eight hours are up. That was kind of a shock to me.”
Danquah said he appreciated the job the company did articulating core values, and the camaraderie among staff.
“In the military you’re working alongside your brothers and sisters; after work, those are the people you’re hanging out with.”
He said, “The company I worked for in between, that was not the case. It was glaring and I quickly realized I missed out on that. Joining ONEOK has been the closest I’ve ever had to that level camaraderie, that level of family, individuals that I care about and consider family and have seen that reciprocated to me as well.”
Borror said the company has several employee resource groups, including an employee-led group of veterans and allies who provide networking and support opportunities.
