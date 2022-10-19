Jose and Maria Peña burn their paid-off mortgage at the Baytown Habitat of Humanity Opening Doors Celebration held at Yepez Vineyard recently. Pictured at right is Habitat Board Member Kenya Fanus. Three of the Peñas’ children are in the background, Erika Garcia, Edelmira Peña and Laura Cardenas.
Whitney Williams (center) with her two daughters, Hannah, age 9, and Zuri, age four months with Baytown Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Shelly Gondo at the Opening Doors Celebration.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Jose and Maria Peña burn their paid-off mortgage at the Baytown Habitat of Humanity Opening Doors Celebration held at Yepez Vineyard recently. Pictured at right is Habitat Board Member Kenya Fanus. Three of the Peñas’ children are in the background, Erika Garcia, Edelmira Peña and Laura Cardenas.
Baytown Habitat for Humanity celebrated Opening Doors at Yepez Vineyard recently. Whitney Williams is the building partner for this year. She and her two daughters looked very happy. Hannah is 9 and Zuri is four months old.
Another highlight of the evening was the celebration by the Peña family of burning their paid-off mortgage. Jose and Maria Peña entered the Habitat for Humanity building program in 2008 when their children were young. Now their 25-year-old son is finishing his degree. Their five children recently surprised them by paying off the mortgage early. All five of the Peñas’ children are either degreed or earning a degree.
New Baytown Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Marguerite Williams mentioned that one of the indirect benefits of Habitat for Humanity building homes with their partners is that homeownership provides stability for the children of the families helped.
“We have been blessed this evening to see this full circle,” said Marguerite Williams.
Whitney had her first apartment when she was 21. She has been renting her entire life. When she was told she was not qualified the first time she applied for a home through Baytown Habitat for Humanity, she never gave up. She took a second job, increased her income and tried again.
“I feel very blessed for me and my daughters.” Whitney put in the required sweat equity on a weekly basis.
The Friday Crew is awesome!” said Whitney. She is this year’s Building Partner. Whitney has two daughters, Hannah, age 9, and Zuri, age four months.
“Whitney is a prime example of why we do what we do. We don’t give up. Everything we are doing is coming from the heart. It’s not always about money. It’s also about volunteering your time. Money can always build a house. It takes love to build a home,” said Habitat Director Kenya Fanus.
“Sharing is caring. If you are sharing of your time and everything you have, that’s great. That’s all there is in life. We are here for each other. Giving doesn’t mean money, it’s time, expertise, it’s connecting to make the world a better place,” said Construction Manager Shelly Gondo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.