Baytown Habitat for Humanity celebrated Opening Doors at Yepez Vineyard recently. Whitney Williams is the building partner for this year. She and her two daughters looked very happy. Hannah is 9 and Zuri is four months old.

Another highlight of the evening was the celebration by the Peña family of burning their paid-off mortgage. Jose and Maria Peña entered the Habitat for Humanity building program in 2008 when their children were young. Now their 25-year-old son is finishing his degree. Their five children recently surprised them by paying off the mortgage early. All five of the Peñas’ children are either degreed or earning a degree.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.