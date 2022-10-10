Crosby quarterback Cyrin Myles led the charge to rally the Cougars in a comeback win in the fourth quarter against the Porter Spartans at home last Friday.

Myles completed 24 passes for 251 yards and two touchdown passes, including a 52-yard bomb to Braden Womack that closed the gap to 21-20 with 2:38 left in the game.

