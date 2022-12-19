Hearts and Hands of Baytown is the driving force behind many of the food distribution events in Baytown, which are often held at partner locations. Hearts and Hands Director Nikki Rincon wanted to thank several groups for their holiday season efforts to share food in this holiday season—an especially timely service considering severe weather predicted for the weekend.
• Second Baytown served families at Bay Terrace Wednesday, delivering food, additional resources and sharing the love of Jesus.
• Faith Leadership Christian Academy shared the holidays with the Villas (formerly Shady Creek), delivering turkey and more to residents, directly to their doorsteps.
• St. Mark’s Methodist Church hosted the annual Share Your Holidays distribution with more than 250 families picking up holiday packages.
• Chick-fil-A staff and extended families donated time to pack 200 Doorstep Blessing packages, sprinkling love and laughter throughout.
• Barbers Hill students helped with stocking and organizing so Baytown Christian Alliance could make deliveries to Piedmont with smiles on their faces, Santa hats on their heads and arms loaded with turkeys, boudin and more.
• Lynda and Byron Nelson coordinated the Baytown Christmas Food Drive with a golf cart parade and float with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event in Lakewood brought in more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.