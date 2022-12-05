Goose Creek Oilfield, Part 17

Here is a lighter moment during installation of the pressure stills. 

In 1822, William Scott had been granted several land surveys on the north side of the San Jacinto River. After his death in 1836 his heirs started selling tracts and by the twentieth century most of what is called the William Scott Upper League was leased by the San Jacinto Rice company and used to grow rice. They had been farming the area since the company was formed in 1902 and had put in several irrigation canals, one of which still exists into the refinery today. In August 1918, F.F. Arnim, acting on behalf of Humble Oil & Refining Company, started buying up this rice farmland for construction of the new Humble Refinery. The location chosen was no whim; a large oil field was nearby, the Houston Ship channel bordered the site, a railroad was being built that could provide land transportation, and a ready pool of experienced oil workers already lived in the neighborhood. Arnim was able to purchase the entire undivided 1466-acre parcel called the Beebe and Willard tract, located in the Wm. Scott Upper League, from Minnie P. Willard and Addie G. Willard of New York. The estimated production of the Goose Creek field in 1918 was ten million barrels and 1919 was expected to surpass that figure. 

In late 1918, Humble Oil & Refining Company announced plans to build the refinery on the ship channel. There would be ten 1,000-barrel pressure stills totaling a 10,000 barrel capacity. But before construction even began, the company doubled stock shares and changed the design to allow an increased output to 60,000 barrels a day. Preparation began in early 1919, a year that turned out to be the third wettest in Harris County history, surpassed only by 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit the area and 1900, the year of the Galveston hurricane. It rained for 100 days straight, enough rain to keep the former rice field as a sea of mud. In a 1960 interview, Harold Halsey said they got six feet and three inches of rain that year. He came from New Jersey to work construction and stayed here to work at the refinery after it was built. To clear the land, they went to the border and hired a number of Mexicans. In the interview, Halsey described the group. 

