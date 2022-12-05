Goose Creek Oilfield, Part 17

In 1822, William Scott had been granted several land surveys on the north side of the San Jacinto River. After his death in 1836 his heirs started selling tracts and by the twentieth century most of what is called the William Scott Upper League was leased by the San Jacinto Rice company and used to grow rice. They had been farming the area since the company was formed in 1902 and had put in several irrigation canals, one of which still exists into the refinery today. In August 1918, F.F. Arnim, acting on behalf of Humble Oil & Refining Company, started buying up this rice farmland for construction of the new Humble Refinery. The location chosen was no whim; a large oil field was nearby, the Houston Ship channel bordered the site, a railroad was being built that could provide land transportation, and a ready pool of experienced oil workers already lived in the neighborhood. Arnim was able to purchase the entire undivided 1466-acre parcel called the Beebe and Willard tract, located in the Wm. Scott Upper League, from Minnie P. Willard and Addie G. Willard of New York. The estimated production of the Goose Creek field in 1918 was ten million barrels and 1919 was expected to surpass that figure.
In late 1918, Humble Oil & Refining Company announced plans to build the refinery on the ship channel. There would be ten 1,000-barrel pressure stills totaling a 10,000 barrel capacity. But before construction even began, the company doubled stock shares and changed the design to allow an increased output to 60,000 barrels a day. Preparation began in early 1919, a year that turned out to be the third wettest in Harris County history, surpassed only by 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit the area and 1900, the year of the Galveston hurricane. It rained for 100 days straight, enough rain to keep the former rice field as a sea of mud. In a 1960 interview, Harold Halsey said they got six feet and three inches of rain that year. He came from New Jersey to work construction and stayed here to work at the refinery after it was built. To clear the land, they went to the border and hired a number of Mexicans. In the interview, Halsey described the group.
“They came in from the border and they had goats, and parrots, chickens, and everything with ‘em, brought ‘em right up on a train. We started at the east gate [today’s Contractor Gate on Baytown Avenue] and sent a crowd going north with machetes and they cut their way in the brush and got out to what we call our north tank farm and they spread out and cut the trees and brush and bushes or whatever they came in contact with, and they just leveled it and they piled it behind them and then cleared their way going to the docks down to our pier.”
These folks were paid $3.50 a day, the same as a roughneck, and were charged 85 cents a day for room and board at the company camp. Most of them stayed on with the company and formed the nucleus of Baytown’s Hispanic population. During construction of the refinery, workers were housed at four tent camps, segregated by race. There was a camp for Mexicans, one for Blacks, one for single white men and one for white married couples. They started construction of the plant by building ten 55,000-barrel storage tanks made of steel plates with riveted seams. By June, two tanks were complete. They were still working on them when the hurricane hit in September 1919. Most of the damage from that storm was in the oil field, but one casualty in the refinery was a 55,000 barrel tank that was under construction. The roof had not been put on yet and the wind folded the tank in onto itself. Rather than cutting the tank down, they attached some cables on it and hooked up a team of mules and pulled it back into shape. The repaired tank stayed in use until the 1940s.
Besides the utilities providing steam, water and electricity, the first production units built were the Burton pressure stills. Batteries A and B of the stills were located on Baytown Avenue, about where FCCU-3 is operating today, and nothing had yet been built east of Baytown Avenue. A.E. Sheffers fired the first four stills on Battery A with scrap lumber just past midnight on May 11, 1920 and Howard Humphreys went out to Tank 1026 to line up the flow of crude oil to the still. He had a bit of trouble caused by a fouled swing line, but the line-up was made about ten minutes after 2:00 AM.
While they were building the refinery, they were also at work dredging Mitchell Bay to serve as a turning basin, building a wharf on the ship channel, and extending the railroad to the dock. It was a wooden structure 600 feet long, built with creosoted pilings and lumber, and was capable of accommodating the largest of the ships on the channel. The first ship to call was Humble’s newly purchased SS Reginolite, built in 1917. At 2,630 tons displacement, she could carry about 9,000 barrels of oil. Humble purchased the ship and changed the name to SS Baytown in November, but less than a month later, the dock burned to the waterline in a terrible fire, started by a defective fuel line feeding a boiler. The creosote-soaked woodwork burned rapidly and there was no firefighting apparatus nearby. Along with the wharf, two tank cars loaded with oil and two boxcars loaded with supplies for the company’s commissary were destroyed. An oil tanker being loaded with crude oil and a shell barge were able to back into the channel just in time to escape the flames. Work began immediately on a new concrete dock, 600 feet long by 40 feet wide, 10 feet wider than the old dock. They rebuilt the dock with concrete in 1921 and it’s still there.
