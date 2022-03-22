The Baytown Police Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. today in the City Council Chamber of City Hall, 2401 Market Street.
The committee was formed at the end of 2020 to continue the work of an ad hoc group formed in response to the 2019 police-involved shooting death of a Baytown woman.
It receives input from the community and advises police leadership on community priorities in areas such as mental illness, transparency and accountability, training and development and positive engagement.
Vice Chairman Eric Bolenbaucher said the group welcomes input from residents.
“We are looking for relevant concerns to bring to Chief [John] Stringer and the leadership of the Baytown Police Department,” he said.
“We know that there are different perceptions from different ideas, but at the end of the day we’re really looking for truly relevant concerns that relate to what is going on in the City of Baytown.”
He said if there are concerns to be addressed, the committee would like to hear about it. “If it’s something that needs to be addressed through the leadership of the Baytown Police Department or if it’s something that needs to have larger input from City Council.”
While the committee does not set policy for the police department, it does review department policies and procedures and recommend any changes it thinks are needed.
Residents wishing to speak can sign up in the lobby right before the meeting.
The committee is made up of nine Baytown residents — one from each City Council district and one each nominated by the mayor, the city manager and the police chief.
The district representatives are Yulanda Braxton (1), Marissa Moreno (2), Dr. June Stansky (3), Richard Hunsinger (4), Bolenbaucher (5). The District 6 position is vacant.
Other representatives are Lt. Rodney Evans (police chief nominee) and Cpl. Steve Ocanas (city manager nominee). The mayor nominee position is vacant.
