Baytown couple are longtime supporters of JDRF gala

Having grown up in Baytown from an early age, David and Bennie Kadjar nurture a deep desire to give back to the community they love.
While both Bennie and David attended the University of Texas at Austin, they returned to Baytown upon graduation to raise their family and have never left. Married for 58 years, the Kadjars are always willing to offer a helping hand to their friends and neighbors, including serving as long time sponsors of the annual JDRF Gala.
“Our support of the JDRF gala is the result of us knowing many families dealing daily with diabetes,” David Kadjar said. “Juvenile diabetes is so challenging for families and can quickly deplete their resources. We hope the JDRF’s research will help alleviate some of those pressures and ultimately find ways to slow the development of the disease or, better yet, find a cure.”
The annual JDRF Gala, “Wild About a Cure,” is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at Houston’s Royal Sonesta Hotel. Featuring dinner, a silent auction and dancing, the event benefits the JDRF’s mission of supporting diabetes patients and their families by funding research into new therapies and community programs. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is a sponsor of the event.
David, a real estate developer, and Bennie, who served as office manager in the firm until her recent retirement, have sponsored the JDRF gala since 2005. They share the belief that many families lack the resources and support systems to deal with the challenges created by juvenile diabetes and increasing awareness to those struggles is the first step toward providing help.
“The annual gala supported by the Baytown area continues to be a successful source for improving awareness, which may lead to increased funding and research that can help make life better for so many in our community,” Kadjar said.
The gala has earned a reputation over the years for featuring a wide variety of unique and exciting silent auction items, most of which are provided by area residents and businesses. This year’s items include group wine tasting packages, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo tickets, group golf packages, Houston Rockets tickets, jewelry and much more. This year’s honoree is Shane Clausen.
For information on sponsorship opportunities or tickets, contact Laurie Terry, Houston Methodist Baytown director of business development, at 281-420-8459 or laterry@houstonmethodist.org.
