Members of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown were treated to a delightful meal courtesy of the culinary arts students at Stuart Career Tech High School while also taking time to recognize members of the newest Key Club members at the school.
Club advisor Jesus Zepeda heads the Stuart Career Tech High School Key Club. The Key Club is the Kiwanis student-led high school organization.
Traci Dillard, Kiwanis Club of Baytown president, helped present the new Key Club members with a banner and charter, making them official.
“This was their very beginning, their introduction,” Dillard said. “We were invited to SCTHS to have our meeting there so culinary students could show off. They did a great job. It was kind of nice we got to be present to see the next generation stepping up, and it could be through a multitude of either through Key Club or serving our community for years to come or it could even be through learning skills through Stuart Career that could take them through their lives.”
The Stuart Career culinary arts students served a meal through the Titan Table restaurant. On the menu was green salad with vinaigrette, homemade rolls with compound apple butter, roasted chicken with cranberry and thyme, garlic mashed potatoes, and glazed carrots. There were also some dessert choices ranging from apple, pecan, and pumpkin pie to apple cake with walnuts.
Stuart Career seniors operate Titan Table. They are working on their Completion Certificate in Advanced Culinary Arts or a Culinary Associates degree through dual credit classes with Lee College. It is officially open to the public, and doors open on Thursdays.
Kelley Start, Stuart Career principal, said they hope to open for two days during the week in the spring.
Tickets are on sale for Titan Table. Tina Andrade, Stuart Career chef, said the best way to purchase tickets for Titan Table is to go through their Raptor verification system.
“Because of that, the pathway the district wants our guests to take is to go through the Titan Table link on our campus website,” Andrade said. “This pathway requires people to pre-register, but then they can purchase their ticket and they are set.”
Andrade said to purchase tickets, first visit www.GCCISD.net, choose Stuart Career Tech High School from the list of campuses and select “Titan Table” from the menu on the left-hand side.
Andrade added anyone interested in dining at Titan Table can visit www.gccisd.net/page/Athletics.Ticket, scroll to the Titan Table menus and purchase a ticket. Andrade reiterated that once folks show up at the restaurant, they will have to go through the Raptor verification.
There are about 13 students operating Titan Table at the moment, Andrade said.
Start also talked to the Kiwanis members about the vision of the school.
“We are a school made up of academies,” Start said. “In education, we have a lot of vocabularies that others many do not understand. These are small groups and small learning communities that come together that are focused on a specific career theme. We have six different career themes. They have opportunities within those academies. We have dual credit, industry certifications and work-based learning. And we always have some type of enrichment activities.”
Start said the students are receiving real-world experience at the school through field trips, internships, guest speakers or actual jobs within the field. Plus, she said what happens at the school rotates around career themes, making it different from traditional high schools.
“In traditional high schools, we are worried about academics,” she said. “But our focus is the career. So when sitting in math class, you will hear about the career of your choice. How does math relate to that career? The great thing about academies is it makes our learning period relevant.”
Start said there are storefronts at the school where students actually run businesses. Through the school’s veterinary assistant career pathway, the students run Spa 4 Paws. Start said they groom dogs, up to 10 a day. Anyone interested can sign up at https://schools.gccisd.net/page/jscc.home.
Other career pathways at the school include automotive technician, collision repair technician and diesel technician. The students operate the S.T.A.R. or Stuart Tech Auto Repair, storefront. They are planning to add additional services for diesel buses. In addition, the IT Networking Systems pathway has a storefront run by students called the Titan Tech Service Counter. Other pathways include Audio, Video Tech and Film, along with pipefitting and welding.
