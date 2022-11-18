Kiwanis and Key Club members

The Kiwanis Club of Baytown spent time with the newest Key Club members at the Stuart Career Tech High School for a glorious meal made by the students at the school’s new Titan Table restaurant. The meal consisted of green salad with vinaigrette, homemade rolls with compound apple butter, roasted chicken with cranberry and thyme, garlic mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and a dessert of their choice: apple, pecan, pumpkin pie or apple cake with walnuts. Pictured are, from left, Traci Dillard, Kiwanis Club of Baytown president; Key Club president Keila Torres; Rudy Patterson, secretary; Natalia Zepeda, vice president; Maria Tenorio; Nathalie Go Hiong, treasurer; Jesus Zepeda, SCTHS Key Club faculty sponsor, and Kiwanis Club of Baytown secretary Renee Rhodes.

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown were treated to a delightful meal courtesy of the culinary arts students at Stuart Career Tech High School while also taking time to recognize members of the newest Key Club members at the school. 

Club advisor Jesus Zepeda heads the Stuart Career Tech High School Key Club. The Key Club is the Kiwanis student-led high school organization.

