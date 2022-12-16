From left, Jason Galloway, Parks & Recreation Assistant Director; Dustin Schubert, Parks & Recreation Director; Shawn Sandefur, Director, Plant Operations in Mont Belvieu; Amanda Love, Environmental Specialist in Mont Belvieu; Mary Flusche, Engineer, NGL Frac and Storage in Mont Belvieu; John Zepeda, Supervisor, Safety and Health in Mont Belvieu; Nick Dixon, Mayor; Tony Cooling, Manager, Storage Operations in Mont Belvieu; and Brian Winningham, City Manager.
This week, ONEOK was recognized for its continued commitment to the Mont Belvieu, Texas, community. The company has pledged a $400,000 tree donation to the city’s Hackberry Park reforesting project.
“Without the help of ONEOK, we would not be able to get these trees installed as soon as we are,” said Dustin Schubert, Mont Belvieu Parks and Recreation Director. “The trees help further the City’s mission of the park by improving ecological conditions and giving our residents a natural location to enjoy and learn.”
Nick Dixon, Mont Belvieu Mayor, expressed his gratitude for the donation and what it will mean for the community.
“ONEOK has always been a wonderful partner here in Mont Belvieu,” Dixon said. “Its generous efforts are helping us preserve and enhance the natural beauty that has always made our community a special place to live.”
This partnership and the donation were recognized at a city council meeting earlier this month. Shawn Sandefur, Director, Plant Operations in Mont Belvieu, and area employees represented ONEOK at the meeting.
“The Mont Belvieu team is honored to be a part of this exciting opportunity to partner with the community on tree planting in Hackberry Park,” said Sandefur. “This donation is evidence of ONEOK’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with the communities where we operate.”
Pamela Amburgy, Vice President, ONEOK Foundation and Community Relations, underscored the importance of community partnerships as part of its Core Values.
“The Hackberry Park donation is yet another demonstration of ONEOK’s Core Value of Service,” Amburgy said. “We are proud of the long-standing relationship our employees have built with the Mont Belvieu community over the years and look forward to the park’s development.”
