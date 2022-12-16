Hackberry

From left, Jason Galloway, Parks & Recreation Assistant Director; Dustin Schubert, Parks & Recreation Director; Shawn Sandefur, Director, Plant Operations in Mont Belvieu; Amanda Love, Environmental Specialist in Mont Belvieu; Mary Flusche, Engineer, NGL Frac and Storage in Mont Belvieu; John Zepeda, Supervisor, Safety and Health in Mont Belvieu; Nick Dixon, Mayor; Tony Cooling, Manager, Storage Operations in Mont Belvieu; and Brian Winningham, City Manager.

This week, ONEOK was recognized for its continued commitment to the Mont Belvieu, Texas, community. The company has pledged a $400,000 tree donation to the city’s Hackberry Park reforesting project.

“Without the help of ONEOK, we would not be able to get these trees installed as soon as we are,” said Dustin Schubert, Mont Belvieu Parks and Recreation Director. “The trees help further the City’s mission of the park by improving ecological conditions and giving our residents a natural location to enjoy and learn.”

