Due to the unsafe weather conditions as a result of the Arctic blast impacting our region, all Goose Creek schools will remain closed Tuesday through Thursday, returning to the planned asynchronous instructional school day on Friday. The next day students will return to campus is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22. Stay tuned for any changes to our current emergency weather plan. Operational staff may report to work as directed by their supervisor. Other staff members will work from home Friday.
Boil water notice issued for Baytown
• Due to the power outage and extreme temperatures causing low system pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Baytown public water system 1010003 to notify all customers, individuals, or employees that this establishment or business has implemented a boil water notice.
The boil water notice includes all residents served by the Baytown Area Water Authority. The Water Authority currently obtains its supply from through the Coastal Water Authority Canal, which uses surface water source - Trinity River.
• Due to Freezing conditions, we are experiencing reduced water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Harris County WCID #1, PWS 1010159, Highlands Texas 77562, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
• Due to Reduced distribution system pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Trinity Bay Conservation District – Winnie – Stowell Public Water System ID# 0360002 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
All water in this service areas shall be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials of this establishment or business will notify customers, individuals, or employees that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers, individuals, or employees of this establishment or business that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner like this notice.
