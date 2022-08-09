Baytown Firefighters battle wildland fire along East I-10

The Baytown Fire Department was able to control a wildland fire that occurred Thursday along East Interstate 10.

The Baytown Fire Department fought a wildland fire blaze that was apparently the result of industrial construction in the area. 

The fire happened Thursday in the 9300 block of East Interstate 10. 

