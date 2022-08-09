The Baytown Fire Department fought a wildland fire blaze that was apparently the result of industrial construction in the area.
The fire happened Thursday in the 9300 block of East Interstate 10.
Firefighters were able to control the fire.
“The fire was monitored until all flames were suppressed, which lasted for a few hours,” Casey Cook, Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman, said. “No citations were issued from the Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office. There were no reports of any property damage, only a minor amount of brush was burned along the service road.”
No injuries or fatalities were reported, Cook said.
A wildland fire has the same definition as wildfire, Cook added.
The responding units to the fire were the Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office, Medic 7, Tower 7, Battalion 1, and Wildlands units No. 3 and No. 733. Engines No. 1, No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 also arrived on the scene to provide assistance.
In a related story, the Baytown Fire Explorers Post 1173 recently participated in a wildland fire class taught by Battalion Chief Lukasz Bednarek and crews from stations 1A and 3A.
“They learned about what our crews endure when they are deployed to wildland fires through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and became familiar with the wildland trucks used during these fires,” Cook said.
Cook said the Fire Explorer’s class was already planned before Thursday’s wildland fire incident occurred.
“However, some points about the fire were mentioned during the class,” Cook said.
