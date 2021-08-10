The last sign-up for Baytown Optimist football will be Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Optimist clubhouse, 1724 Market St.
The Junior Division is ages 7 to 10 and Senior Division is 11 to 12 (with birth as of Sept. 1, 2021).
The cost is $60, not including equipment.
Note to those who are on stand-by for other leagues, we still have open spots for players. You will be put on a team and be able to play.
The Optimist football year starts Sept. 11 and runs through Oct. 30 with all games played at Robert E. Lee’s Memorial Stadium, and the Super Bowl at Stallworth Stadium.
To register, you need player and parent, proof of address (driver’s license, utility bill) and copy of birth certificate.
For more information, call 281-422-2996 or email Baytownoptimistfootball1@gmail.com
