A second man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for his role in the murder of Abraham Mata in 2021.
Christopher Paz and Leroy Lopez, both 19, were charged with stabbing and shooting Mata, whose body was found near a Highlands Church on April 5, 2021. Both assailants and the victim were 17 at the time of the murder.
Both Paz and Lopez pleaded guilty to the crime. Lopez was sentenced to 25 years after a hearing Monday. Paz agreed to a 25-year sentence without a sentencing hearing Wednesday.
The murder charge for both men carried a punishment range of 5 to 99 years in prison. A Harris County prosecutor had requested a sentence of five to 35 years for Paz. Both had also been charged with tampering with evidence in relation to partially burying Mata’s body under brush and tree branches, but those charges were dropped.
After Paz was sentenced Wednesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said, “This was a brutal and senseless murder carried out by two young men who will now spend decades behind bars. There are consequences for every action and in this case, justice was done.”
Prosecutor Catherine Johnson said, “Leroy Lopez and Christopher Paz were both convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for the gruesome murder of Abraham Mata. Our community is much safer with these two individuals in prison, and we are grateful to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending them quickly following the murder.”
The pair was charged with murder the day after Mata’s body was found.
The pair had been arrested in Baytown in January, 2021. Both were charged with aggravated assault following that arrest.
