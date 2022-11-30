Second man sentenced in 2021 murder

A second man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for his role in the murder of Abraham Mata in 2021.

Christopher Paz and Leroy Lopez, both 19, were charged with stabbing and shooting Mata, whose body was found near a Highlands Church on April 5, 2021. Both assailants and the victim were 17 at the time of the murder.

