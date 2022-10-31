Last December, I wrote and sent a fairly detailed letter to each city councilman and our mayor about major health concerns when our children play in city playgrounds which use recycled tire “nuggets” for surfacing. I explained how recycled tires were an enormous environmental disaster in the 70’s and 80’s when placed in our oceans, but now for over twenty years we have been removing the toxic tires. I explained how it has been proven that tire dust washed into streams along roadways in the Northwest kills coho salmon trying to spawn. I asked the city to discontinue the use of shredded tires in city playgrounds until the E.P.A. completes their study on “health risks” associated with children who play in recycled tires; a study which could be completed as early as 2026. I also included some of the Federal guidelines for children’s safety on these playgrounds, which the City continues to ignore. Those guidelines alone should scare any parent who is made aware of them. Not one councilperson nor our mayor even acknowledged receiving the e-mail, however the clerk at city legal got it and told me I used the correct e-mail addresses.
In February I finally had a talk with my councilman, Charles Johnson. and the city manager and they promised the city would discontinue the tire use on playgrounds, investigate my “facts”, and act accordingly. I also told them that the Texas State Health Department had written a law about the use of public funds to purchase surfacing for playgrounds ! When the top health authority in the state writes a law for immediate enactment, and does not run it through the congress to pass it, there is usually a major concern. Quick Facts : 1) I can not place a tire in my trash because it is considered hazardous. 2) Tires are manufactured for cars and trucks and serve their purpose well. 3) No tire manufacturer advertises or promotes their product’s end use to be on playgrounds. 4) There are plenty of other materials to use until the toxicity and carcinogenic study by the E.P.A. is complete. 5) My councilman stated at the debate last week that he acted on the problem, however nothing has changed at either city playground which contains these hazardous materials except the addition of more material.
Parents - please ask your city leaders to remove all recycled tire products from these playgrounds. Many times children exposed to toxins do not show harm until later in life. Ask your city leaders to find just ONE responsible, knowledgeable person who promotes the use of recycled tires in your child’s playground - then ask that person if their child plays there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.