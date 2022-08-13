Embracing the early morning sunrise at our beach cottage in Paia on the island of Maui in Hawaii, I am mesmerized by the beautiful ocean view with a morning rainbow in the horizon.
Today is our first morning view and it is totally breathtaking. I am with my wife Barbara and we are celebrating forty-eight years of heavenly bliss sealed with a heavenly kiss.
This morning I asked Barbara a holy and divine question. The humble question is simply and sincerely, “Will you Maui me”.
Her sweet answer was, “Yes Tommy I will Maui you.” We both smiled a rainbow smile as big as the blue Hawaiian sky.
We are both in awe of the beautiful morning filled with the sounds of Hawaii.
The waves are pounding to the shores and the palm trees are dancing in the coolness of an early morning breeze.
The birds are loudly singing a sweet song of aloha along with the wind whistling in the air and the waves seem to add back-up music to a celestial love song. I have to say, “It doesn’t get better than this!”
Barbara and I have lived a blessed life but on this perfect morning I sense the presence of a Holy God raining down sweet memories of a divine romance.
We have celebrated a multitude of dream vacations to Hawaii through the years, but I know that this one is going to be a special journey of love as we take time to renew our love and cherished memories.
On one of our vacations to Hawaii many years ago, I wrote a love song to Barbara entitled, “Forever Loving You”. I recorded an album by the same title and gave it to her for our anniversary decades ago. Today I am remembering a verse of that song and would like to share it with you.
Forever loving you
My heart forever true
As the rainbows never end
That’s how long we’ll be friends
Until the last love song is sung
Our hearts remain forever young
Till heaven and earth are made anew
That’s how long I’ll be forever loving you.
As we hold hands and look toward the ocean that only the God of heaven and earth could create, I softly ask Barbara, “Will you Maui me and stay with me until death do us part?” As we have loved one another on this earth, will you continue to be by my side in Heaven? Barbara, I’m forever loving you today, tomorrow and forever. Please say yes.”
P.S. Barbara said, “YES! Tommy, I have always loved you, I just didn’t know where you were until forty-eight precious years ago.
Happy anniversary and I will be “forever loving you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.