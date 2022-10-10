Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s rich history was recognized with the unveiling of a historical marker by the Liberty County Historical Commission on Oct. 8 commemorating the 70-year history of the church. The marker is the first one to be erected in Raywood.

The unveiling of the historical marker prompted Liberty County officials to declare Sunday, Oct. 8, as Sacred Heart Catholic Church Day in the county.

