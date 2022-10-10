Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s rich history was recognized with the unveiling of a historical marker by the Liberty County Historical Commission on Oct. 8 commemorating the 70-year history of the church. The marker is the first one to be erected in Raywood.
The unveiling of the historical marker prompted Liberty County officials to declare Sunday, Oct. 8, as Sacred Heart Catholic Church Day in the county.
Raywood was founded in the late 1880s by a few Creole families of Catholic settlers from Louisiana. They brought their French culture and their love for their Catholic religion with them.
Because there was no Catholic church in Raywood, the families had to travel to Ames to attend Our Mother of Mercy. Due to the distance, and with more people arriving, the farmers began to work and plan for a church to be built in Raywood.
Jesse and Ella Griffith donated the land, and in 1935
Sacred Heart Church was completed. Since there was
no full-time priest, the little church became a mission of Our Mother of Mercy. The hard-working members of the mission community made many improvements, such as a cemetery, hall and a rectory.
In 1952, the mission became a parish when Fr. James Faherty was assigned as the first full-time priest.
As the community grew, the church could no longer accommodate the parishioners. The church members, again, rallied and worked hard to build the current church and hall that was dedicated on November 24, 1977. A new Family Life Center was added in 1995.
