Baytown Council will hear a presentation on proposed utility rates at tonight’s meeting.
They will meet at 6:30 tonight in the Council Chamber at City hall, 2401 Market St., Baytown.
City manager Rick Davis was asked if council intends to raise the rates for utilities in Baytown.
“Yes and no,” Davis said. “We are going to propose some adjustment to the utility rates, but we do not know if they will change until council actually enacts it in the budget.”
Davis said if council did raise or change the rates, it would be part of the budget.
“But way before the adoption of the budget,” he added. “We want to make sure council is aware of the recommendations that are made based on a rate study that was conducted.”
Davis said the city has to continue to meet the costs through Baytown Area Water Authority that are being passed on to the city.
“BAWA was hit with a double-digit increase from the City of Houston for water,” Davis said. “Gone are the days of the 3% increase. It may be closer to a 19% increase from the City of Houston. We have needs to expand our water production into the future. We also have a need to align costs with what people are paying. So, what it costs to produce the water and deliver the water, we are looking for more equity in our system, so people will pay closer to what it actually costs to produce the water, so others do not subsidize them. So if someone is paying a little more than they should be paying or paying a little less than what they should be paying, this will equalize them over time.”
Davis pointed out that the City of Baytown has not raised water rates since about 2013.
