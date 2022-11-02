United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County (UWGBACC) announces the opening of the 2023 community impact grant cycle. Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2022. Local human service nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/funded-partners, to learn more about eligibility and the application process.
Your local United Way’s mission is to support programs that are providing targeted resources and solutions to community needs in Baytown and Chambers County. UWGBACC is currently partnering with 16 local agencies through the community impact grant program that includes funding and capacity building efforts. The funds for this program are made possible through the generosity of donors who contribute through the annual campaign that is underway now. To make your donation, visit https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/Give.
“The Community Impact Grant is an opportunity to increase agency capacity and impact in our community,” said UWGBACC CEO, Melissa Reabold. She also explained the process: “Unfortunately, it is not possible to fully fund agency requests. There is a grant process in place that relies on the agency’s reporting on their ability to effectively manage the program(s) they are seeking funding for and how they will meet goals that they set. Funded agencies are required to provide a program report quarterly that can then be shared with donors. All requests for funding are reviewed by a committee of community members. There are nearly 100 volunteers involved and who give of their time and energy to ensure every investment made is creating community impact.”
If you would like to have more information about the grant process and becoming a funded partner or to make a gift to this year’s campaign, please call 281-424-5922 or email admin@unitedwaygbacc.org.
About United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County
For more than 75 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has served the community, which covers Baytown, Highlands, and Chambers County. With a focus on education, health, financial stability, and basic needs, United Way collaborates and partners with local human service organizations that provide programs tackling community-wide issues. For more information, visit https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/ or call 281.424.5922.
