United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County (UWGBACC) announces the opening of the 2023 community impact grant cycle.  Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2022. Local human service nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/funded-partners, to learn more about eligibility and the application process.

Your local United Way’s mission is to support programs that are providing targeted resources and solutions to community needs in Baytown and Chambers County. UWGBACC is currently partnering with 16 local agencies through the community impact grant program that includes funding and capacity building efforts. The funds for this program are made possible through the generosity of donors who contribute through the annual campaign that is underway now. To make your donation, visit https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/Give. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.