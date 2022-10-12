Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz was found not guilty of the charge of aggravated assault by a public servant. A Houston jury deliberated less than a full day before rendering the verdict after two and a half days of testimony Tuesday.
The charge stemmed from the May 13, 2019, death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner of Baytown outside her Garth Road apartment after Delacruz tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants. The encounter ended with Delacruz fatally shooting Turner.
Video and audio evidence left no doubt as to the timeline of what happened, so the contested testimony in the trial focused on whether the decision to use deadly force was justified.
After the shooting, the Baytown Police Department asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting death and conducted its own internal affairs investigation.
Both the Ranger who was the lead investigator and the BPD investigator determined the use of force to be justified. Despite that, when the Harris County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, it indicted Delacruz on the first-degree felony charge.
After the not-guilty verdict, defense attorney Gregory Cagle said, “Sadly, the prosecution of this case was politically, not factually, driven. It is reassuring for law enforcement to know that the jurors who served in this case were able to understand the facts of the case and reach the appropriate conclusion.”
Cagle is the regional attorney for the Texas Municipal Police Association.
District Attorney Kim Ogg released a statement after the verdict that said, “Pamela Turner’s killing was a tragedy for her family and community. Bringing excessive use of force charges against an officer is always difficult and uncomfortable. We respect the jury’s verdict.”
A statement from Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said, “With the recent verdict in the criminal trial of officer De La Cruz, the Baytown Police Department recognizes the community’s interest in this incident. A review of internal processes and policies continues, in addition to pending Internal Affairs inquiries to determine policy compliance or non-compliance.
“While there may be differing opinions on the verdict, this case was tried in a court of law before a jury of Harris County citizens. We ask for respect of this legal process and for citizens to express themselves in a peaceful manner.”
She said the department would not release any further information at this time since the case is still subject to civil litigation.
Fernandez confirmed that Delacruz is still employed by the department and on administrative leave while an internal review is taking place.
