Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz was found not guilty of the charge of aggravated assault by a public servant. A Houston jury deliberated less than a full day before rendering the verdict after two and a half days of testimony Tuesday.

The charge stemmed from the May 13, 2019, death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner of Baytown outside her Garth Road apartment after Delacruz tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants. The encounter ended with Delacruz fatally shooting Turner.

