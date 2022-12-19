The spirit of giving was in the air at the Baytown Optimist Club on Saturday afternoon.
Club members and Ashbel Smith Elementary partnered to select a family in need and provide some holiday cheer to make the season a bit brighter.
This year, Jennifer and Louis Loney, along with grandson Dale Fifeld, a fifth grader at Ashbel Smith, were treated to lunch, hospitality and presented with many Christmas gifts from the Optimists as part of their adopt-a-family program.
“We look forward to holding this event every year,” said Club President Jose Pena. “It brings us a great amount of joy to be able to help families who could use a bit of holiday cheer and kindness.”
After the celebration began with a traditional Christmas dinner, Fifeld was given many gifts to open ranging from Nike shoes to toys, games and clothes.
“This is so cool,” he remarked while he swiftly unwrapped each package.
The grandparents also were the recipients of gifts which included clothing, blankets and a variety of other items.
“We are just so appreciative of all of this kindness and love,” Jennifer Loney said, wiping tears of joy from her eyes. Today is a day we’ll never forget.”
As part of an Optimist tradition, Pena presented the family with a personalized Bible. The family was so moved by the gesture, they wrapped the club president in a long, emotional embrace.
“Our family so thankful to the Optimist Club and everyis one here for taking us in,” Jennifer said. “We are so grateful.” Longtime Optimist member and treasurer Stan White said, “this is what the Christmas season is all about – giving of yourself to help others.”
