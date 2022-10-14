Council approves rezoning property around VFW 912 Post
About 15 acres of land at North Main Street and East Wallisville Road, adjacent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 location, was approved to be rezoned from Open Space and Recreational to General Commercial.
Former City Planning Director Tiffany Foster represented the applicant, Grand Parkway Properties, who is proposing to rezone the area to allow for a large range of future commercial developments. The property consists of four separate tracts and is vacant. In 2015, the property was annexed by the city and automatically zoned to be OR.
VFW Post 912 Commander Mark Chapman spoke to council, saying the VFW post was not opposed to the rezoning. He said many entities, such as the Boy Scouts, still use the gun range.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo read a letter written in 1996 to the then-police chief Charles “T-Bone” Shaffer that grandfathered the range. Capetillo also asked the developers consider the gun range when building on the land.
After the public hearing, council approved the rezone.
Hearings held for rezones
Three public hearings were held on separate items before council signed off on rezoning proprieties around Baytown.
No one spoke at the public hearing to rezone 55.5 acres of land east of North Main and between East Wallisville Road and FM 1942 from Open Space/Recreation to a Mixed Residential at Low to Medium Densities. This is the second part of the Bay Creek residential subdivision that was proposed and zoned last year. It will provide an additional 156 single-family lots. No one spoke at the hearing. It was rezoned in District 4.
A second public hearing was held to rezone about 40 acres at Interstate 10 frontage just east of North Main Street. The area is zoned for OR and the applicant wants to change it to General Commercial. The rezone is speculative and about two-thirds of the property is within a flood plain. No one spoke at the hearing. The property also resides in District 4.
A third hearing was held to rezone 2.2 acres of land at 706 East Cedar Bayou Lynchburg The land is currently zoned OR. The applicant is requesting the land be rezoned to Neighborhood Serving Commercial. The purpose of the rezoning is for a State Farm insurance agent who wants to use the home as an office for her business. The home was recently remodeled for commercial and office use. No one spoke at the public hearing and council approved the rezoning.
Annexation approved
Council held a public hearing for the proposed annexation of about 53.67 acres of land at 5814 North Highway 146. Council granted a petition for the annexation in August and staff created a service plan at their direction. The property, except for a tract of land north of the main property, is undergoing a rezoning process to become Light Industrial.
Councilman Jacob Powell expressed concerns over a possible increase in heavy truck traffic if the annexation was approved. However, council just approved a services agreement, which would allow city services to be provided to the area. Martin Scribner, Baytown planning director, said council would get the opportunity to look at rezoning before approval.
Cary Bayou Holloway Trail Lighting contract approved
Council approved an ordinance to purchase electrical wiring installation services for $285,500 from McKinstry Essention, LLC, through the Texas Local Government Purchasing Cooperative Omnia Partners.
The purchase will finance running electrical wiring necessary to connect trail lights between Jenkins and Holloway Park’s “Perfect Trail” Project. The contractor will also add additional conduit lines to be used to add fiber connectivity to the section of the trail at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.