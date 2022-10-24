Mercedes Renteria attempts to influence the outcome of the District 2 City Council election by planting fake news in the Baytown Sun days before early voting starts.
It’s no coincidence Renteria’s letter to the editor mimics questions Baytown Sun reporter Matt Hollis asked me in a one-on-one interview a week ago. At first, I thought Hollis was just following up on Facebook rumors he read. Rather it was by Renteria and his affiliation with my opponent who he has publicly endorsed. The fact is that I am a legal immigrant who wants to be part of democracy. A well-timed smear letter is not going to affect how hard I will continue to work as a candidate or elected official.
The questions Renteria fed Matt Hollis never evolved into a story because they were baseless and without substance. I maintain a permanent residency and a business office in district 2. My wife and children reside in a home I own in Richmond. Because of our children, we remain legally married but separated and that was why my children attend the schools zoned to their residence. I am an honest, hardworking Christian who came to this country at age 17 and loving every minute of the journey. Having lived in Texas for 37 years, not counting the years I lived in district 1 on Travis St, I have lived in district 2 since 2021. Therefore, I have met all the residency requirements for the office of the city council for district 2.
I simply just want to serve this community and lend the expertise and experience to help solve the problems and issues I have heard from my neighbors on the campaign trail.
I’ve spent months personally visiting with hundreds of District 2 residents, and city officials including the chief of police, the fire chief, city managers to gain insight on how to position our growing city for the future. I would like to extend an invitation to anyone who has a questions about my residency to contact me directly if they wish. I can be reached on 346-320-9668.
Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to earning your vote.
