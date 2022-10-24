Mercedes Renteria attempts to influence the outcome of the District 2 City Council election by planting fake news in the Baytown Sun days before early voting starts. 

It’s no coincidence Renteria’s letter to the editor mimics questions Baytown Sun reporter Matt Hollis asked me in a one-on-one interview a week ago. At first, I thought Hollis was just following up on Facebook rumors he read. Rather it was by Renteria and his affiliation with my opponent who he has publicly endorsed. The fact is that I am a legal immigrant who wants to be part of democracy. A well-timed smear letter is not going to affect how hard I will continue to work as a candidate or elected official.

