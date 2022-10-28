A 28-year-old Baytown man, Godson Benjamin, was charged with aggravated assault-injury to an elderly person, after reportedly grabbing his aunt by the wrists and pushing her against a wall in the 1700 block of Amy Drive about 4:15 a.m. Thursday.
The victim was checked and cleared by EMS, Fernandez said.
ATM robbery
Three armed men reportedly stole money from an ATM by threatening someone working on the machine in the 4200 block of Decker Drive about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said a man working on the ATM said he was approached by three men who demanded money. They got away with cash in a white or silver passenger car with a black bumper.
All three suspects were described as black men. One was wearing a white or gray hoodie and a black face mask and carried a gun. The other two wore black hoodies and black face masks and carried black handguns, she said.
No one was injured.
Burglaries
• Money was stolen from coin-operated machines in a business break-in in the 2700 block of North Alexander Drive about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• A shed was reported broken into in the 500 block of Stimson Drive Wednesday.
Thefts
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Birdsong Drive about 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Wednesday.
• A stolen U-Haul tow dolly was reported stolen in the 11300 block of Eastex Freeway in Houston about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts and tools were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Wednesday.
• Heavy industrial equipment was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Wednesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4300 block of Interstate 10 about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2700 block of Ward Road about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
