Fresh off his team’s 12-1 TAPPS D3 Six-Man State semifinal appearance, Baytown Christian Academy Head Coach Jeromey Anderson already has his sights set on another deep run in 2023.
By most standards, the 2022 campaign, which saw the Bulldogs win a District Championship and a Regional Championship, would be considered a massive success.
The Bulldogs, however, hold themselves and their program to a higher standard. “State Championship or bust” is a yearly mantra.
BCA returns all but one starter on defense. It will be a big hole to fill. Replacing graduating senior Isaiah Cartwright will be an off-season priority.
Ike Lewis contributed on both sides of the ball and will graduate this spring.
Offensively, the Bulldogs are in great shape They return the entire starting backfield that led one of the most explosive offenses in the state. Cade Lineberry and Kadyn Ofori will be joined by Braydon Anderson in 2023. Anderson accumulated 4,513 total yards of offense along with 82 combined touchdowns. His total yardage fell just 461 yards of setting a new state record at the six-man level, which was set in 2012.
The biggest shoes to fill, both literally and figuratively will be those of center Caden Norris. Norris was an integral part of the Bulldogs’ success. He combined the brute force of a lineman and the nimbleness and hands of a receiver. He made a pancake block and caught a touchdown pass on the same play on multiple occasions.
Coach Anderson will look to Keenan Wilson to fill the void. Wilson was thrust into action against D2 Conroe Covenant and played a key role in the Bulldogs’ upset victory.
Throughout the years, the success of the program has drawn interest from athletes that are wanting to be part of their winning tradition. BCA is a melting pot of diversity, teaching minds and touching hearts. Student athletes that are looking for that kind of place to call home are who have helped build and sustain the strength of the program.
If the Bulldogs can find a receiver or two, to replace Aiden Miller and Sloane Reves, and a linebacker, the path back to Waco will be open again.
Another shot at Bulverde Bracken is already on the minds of Anderson. More to come on that possible matchup later.
