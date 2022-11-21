The Crosby girls basketball team is all smiles after winning the Bronze Division 2 championship at the Texas Invitational Basketball Tournament held in Pasadena this past weekend. The Lady Cougars defeated Angleton and Pasadena Sam Rayburn before cruising to a 48-26 victory in the title game.
Goose Creek Memorial’s Gage Marshall goes up for a jump shot in the first period of the Patriots Bronze Division 1 title game against state ranked No. 3 Class 6A Allen at South Houston High School in the Texas Invitational on Saturday.
It was a banner event for area boys and girls basketball teams at the Texas Invitational Basketball Tournament in Pasadena this past weekend.
The Crosby girls earned the Girls Bronze Division 2 championship by handily defeating Alvin 48-26. On the way to the title game, the Lady Cougars defeated Angleton and Pasadena Sam Rayburn.
Goose Creek Memorial’s boys hung tough against Class 6A, No. 3 ranked Allen in the Bronze Division 1 championship, but fell in a tight 66-54 contest and finished in second place. The Patriots, who were District 21-6A champions last year, recorded victories over Cy-Fair 67-51 and Cy-Fair Bridgeland 49-46, to advance through the bracket.
In the Girls Bronze Division 2 championship, Barbers Hill and San Antonio Johnson battled until the final minute, before the Jaguars pulled and captured the first-place trophy in a 49-45 win. The second-place Lady Eagles defeated Dobie and North Crowley in advancing to the title game.
Barbers Hill claimed third place in the Boys Division 1 bracket by defeating Pasadena Dobie 40-35. The Eagles beat Atascocita 61-22 but lost a close game to Hightower 68-65. Going into the tournament, Barbers Hill was ranked No. 25 in Class 5A state rankings.
The Crosby boys team entered the tournament ranked No. 19 in Class 5A and captured the third-place trophy with a 56-50 win over Conroe. After losing to Richardson Pearce, the Cougars defeated Fulshear 59-54 and La Porte 50-43.
Sterling finished fifth in the Division 2 Bronze Division with a 59-56 victory over Brazoswood. The Rangers also defeated La Porte 59-56, but recorded losses to Lake Creek and George Ranch.
The local boys and girls basketball teams will return to non-district play when they return from this week’s Thanksgiving break.
