“The window to prepare for this historic storm has closed,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo cautioned in a Sunday evening press conference. “The time to hunker down in here. This is the beginning of an incredibly challenging couple of days for our region.”
Sunday night brought temperatures in the teens to Baytown along with sleet, snow and rolling power blackouts, providing a glimpse of what to expect with even lower temperatures Monday night.
Relief from the storm’s effects is not expected until warming starts on Tuesday, and another, less severe, cold front expected later in the week may mean effects will linger longer.
Power outages
Rolling blackouts ordered to reduce electricity consumption when demand outstripped supply early Monday morning combined with weather-related system failures to leave people across the state, including parts of Baytown, without power.
CenterPoint’s online outage tracker crashed Monday under the load of people trying to find out when their lights and heat would be back on, and jammed phone lines made it difficult if not impossible to get information.
A social media post from CenterPoint said, “Unfortunately, if you are a customer who is currently experiencing an outage, you should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day.”
Forecast
The National Weather Service forecast for Baytown early Monday included multiple winter hazards through at least Tuesday.
Tuesday was forecast to be sunny but with a high temperature of only 31. More significant warming is forecast for Wednesday with a high of about 45. High temperatures in the 60s are expected for the weekend.
Highways limited
Baytown Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said the Fred Hartman Bridge was closed about 10 p.m. last night. Other major road closures include:
• Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River
• Highway 146 between Ferry Road and the Fred Hartman Bridge
• Business 146 between Missouri Street and the Fred Hartman Bridge, with traffic diverted to Missouri Street.
Other roads—especially overpasses and bridges—may be closed as conditions warrant. Even roads that are open are slick and dangerous.
Many traffic signals are out, so remember to treat those intersections as four-way stops.
Emergency services
Freed said the Baytown Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring conditions. Police, fire and EMS services are operating normally, and public works crews are responding to calls for service.
He said call volume for police was steady Sunday night.
In one call, he said, police helped a disabled citizen change a propane tank about 4 a.m. Monday so he could have heat.
Stay home
In the Sunday press conference, Hidalgo raised the likelihood of power outages, and warned residents to be prepared to bundle up.
“If you lose power, you’re safest at home,” she said.
For those in truly life-threatening conditions, she said, warming centers were operated by the county and other local governments and private entities, but those were shelters of last resort.
The City of Baytown opened a warming center at the Community Center, 2407 Market Street, Sunday evening. Anyone needing shelter there is asked to bring their own blankets, food and personal supplies. Pets are not allowed.
ExxonMobil flaring
ExxonMobil began flaring Monday morning caused by what the announcement termed an “operational issue” caused by icy weather conditions.
The flaring included use of the new ground flare in addition to the more familiar tower flares.
Closures
On Friday, Harris County emergency management officials warned residents to be in their homes by nightfall Sunday and expect to stay there until at least Tuesday.
Most government services not already closed for the Presidents Day observance Monday and remain closed on Tuesday. Baytown city officers were scheduled to reopen at noon Tuesday subject to weather conditions.
Harris County Transit, which operates buses in Baytown, has suspended service through Tuesday, as has Metro in Houston.
Goose Creek schools will continue online instruction through Tuesday.
Harris County, Chambers County and the City of Baytown all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm to allow access to assistance and facilitate emergency operations and activate emergency management plans.
