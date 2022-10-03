The Grito Fest continues to be a massive draw for people in Baytown and surrounding areas.
The 16th annual Grito Fest was held two days over the weekend at Town Square on Texas Avenue and Bicentennial Park and attracted thousands of folks.
The two-day fest featured an array of traditional Hispanic music, including Grupo Pegasso, the event’s headliner, which drew about 5,000 people, according to Fred Aguilar, one of the event’s organizer and founders. Aguilar added that on Friday, the first day of the event, about 3,000 to 4,000 people attended. On Saturday, Aguilar said about 7,000 to 8,000 showed up.
“We had a good turnout,” Aguilar said. “The weather was great. It was a well-behaved crowd.”
Aguilar said he was really impressed with the all-girls band, Las Fenix.
“They played a great show and did an encore,” he said.
Another facet of the Grito Fest is the music and food competitions.
For the Accordion Competition, Arely Caltzoncint was the winner.
In the Jalapeno Eating Contest, a young contestant, John Cohen, outdid the rest.
“He grabbed a whole can of jalapenos and started chewing on them at one time,” Aguilar said.
There was also the popular Grito yelling contest. Josie Maldonado came away as the champ this year.
Maldonado said the festival and the legacy it represents should be celebrated.
“It is important that the Hispanic heritage is recognized,” Maldonado said.
There is also the famous Grito Salsa contest, where local cooks and restaurants try to see who has the best salsa in town. This year’s winners are:
•Cindy Kirby for the Backyard Red Salsa
•Eddie Munoz for the Backyard Green Salsa
•Ricardo’s Mexican Grill for Red Salsa
•Baytown Cafe and Taqueria for Green Salsa
The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department puts on the annual Grito Fest, which also helps celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
