Rapper headlines city's July 4 music lineup

Vanilla Ice is scheduled take the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in Baytown on July 3.

There are many 4th of July concerts and events across Houston, but how many of them can offer two days of free concerts, featuring the Ice man, The Band Perry, and fireworks?

The City of Baytown is inviting everyone out Bicentennial Park for the City’s 4th of July celebration. 

Vanilla Ice headlines the concert on Sunday, July 3. The Band Perry will headline the July 4 show. It’s going to be two full days of fun and will wrap with one of the best firework shows around.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. July 3 with The Spazmatics. Vanilla Ice will then take the stage at 8:30 p.m. 

The music continues on Monday, July 4, with David Lee Garza at 4 p.m. and the annual 4th of July parade at 5:30 p.m. 

Each year the parade is comprised of festive floats, military vehicles, classic cars and fire trucks, featuring local organizations, schools and businesses.

Cody Hibbard will perform after the parade at 6 p.m. He is followed by The Band Perry at 8:15 p.m. The fireworks show then starts at 9:30 p.m. 

To find out the latest on the 4th of July celebrations, visit https://baytown.org/778/4th-of-July-Celebration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.