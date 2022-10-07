With their team backed against the wall in a must-win game, the Crosby defense pitched a second-half shutout and kept the Cougar playoff hopes alive with a 26-21 victory over the Porter Spartans Friday night in Crosby.
Crosby H-back David Ards scored the winning touchdown with a five-yard run on third-and-5 with 2:38 left in the game.
The win was Crosby’s second in five District 8-5A games, pulling the Cougars up to fifth place in the nine-team league, and raised their season record to 3-4.
They leapfrogged past Porter and Baytown Lee, both of whom fell to 1-3 in district Friday.
Kingwood Park (5-0) and Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) are ahead in the district race, with PA’s Titans taking a 54-34 win over La Porte a night after KP had its way, 41-14, with Goose Creek Memorial.
La Porte, unbeaten in district eight days before, dropped to 3-2, behind third-place Barbers Hill (4-1).
The Spartans’ vaunted rushing attack was as advertised to start Friday’s game at Cougar Stadium. The Spartans racked up 205 yards rushing and 21 points while only running 15 plays in the first half.
Cyrin Myles and Company – the Cougars -- were able to gash the Porter defense for big plays of their own.
The two teams scored touchdowns on their first two drives, and the score was 14-13 after a missed two-point conversion by Crosby at the beginning of the second quarter.
After trading punts on their next possessions, Porter running back Joshua Evans-Pickens made a 42-yard house call right up the middle, giving Porter a 21-13 advantage.
Crosby struck right back with a 52-yard bomb from Myles to Braden Womack. That closed the gap to 21-20 with 2:38 left in the half.
The game was a tale of two halves.
Unlike the first half, when neither defense could stop the other’s offense, the second half was a defensive stalemate. Crosby turned the ball over three times and missed a short field goal.
A different Cougar defense came to play in the second half, shutting down the Spartans time after time.
And with 2:09 left in the game, the Cougars stuffed Porter on a fourth-and-3 at the Crosby 29-yard line, sealing the much needed victory for the home team.
